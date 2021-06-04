Declan Dalton and Ger Millerick start as Cork hurlers go for youth in Limerick

FR O'Neill's pair Declan Dalton and Ger Millerick make their first appearances of the 2021 league in a youthful Cork hurling team, captained by Mark Coleman, heading to Limerick on Saturday night.

Dalton and Millerick are back from long-term injury, along with Shane Kingston and Robbie O'Flynn, who recently missed out due to hamstring issues, as Kieran Kingston and his selectors make 10 changes from the win over Westmeath. It's particularly encouraging to see man-maker supreme Millerick return, as he was ruled out for all of 2020 and had initially made his league debut for Cork in 2019.

Wexford's Lee Chin tackles Cork's Ger Millerick. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Patrick Horgan drops to the bench, hence Coleman's promotion to the captaincy, along with Luke Meade, while Seán O'Donoghue, Tim O'Mahony and Darragh Fitzgibbon are also rested, in a warm-up for the counties' Munster semi-final in July.

The rotation in the starting 15 is in keeping with the management policy for this reduced league, while Eoin Cadogan, Colm Spillane, Bill Cooper and Seamus Harnedy are among those marked absent with a variety of knocks.

Newcomers Niall Cashman, Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett are in reserve, while U20s Cormac O'Brien and Daire O'Leary feature on the squad for the clash in the Gaelic Grounds which throws in at 7.15pm and is live on RTE2.

Seven changes to Limerick team v Cork for Allianz Hurling League on Saturday...



✅Debut for Leaving Cert student Colin Coughlan.

✅ First appearance of 2021 for Barry Hennessy.#GAA #Limerick #LLSport #Hurling pic.twitter.com/xToMbUz1Mc — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) June 3, 2021

Cork have two wins and a draw under their belts to date, while All-Ireland champions Limerick drew with Tipp but lost to Galway and Waterford.

CORK (v Limerick):

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Seán O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Damien Cahalane (Douglas), Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons);

Ger Millerick (Fr O'Neill's), Mark Coleman (Blarney, c), Rob Downey (Glen Rovers);

Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh);

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own)

Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Declan Dalton (Fr O'Neill's), Jack O'Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Cormac O'Brien (Newtown), Niall Cashman (Blackrock), Daire O'Leary (Watergrasshill), James O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Tadhg Deasy (Blackrock), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers).