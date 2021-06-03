Ireland boss Kenny thrilled to have won his first game but wonders why it took so long

A delighted - and no doubt relieved - Ireland manager Stephen Kenny celebrated with his staff as the final whistle confirmed a 4-1 victory over Andorra.

The manager told RTÉ: "First of all, I don't know how it was our first win because we should have won several of them.

"I can't believe we didn't win some of the games we've played.

"To see the emergence of some players... It's a game we're expected to win, no doubt about that.

"Having said that, once you concede a goal on the run we've been on, there's a fair degree of pressure on the players.

"To come back in the manner and the way we did was excellent, to score four goals, real quality goals as well.

"It shows you the difference confidence can make."

Goals have been in short supply for Ireland in recent games and while Kenny was delighted to see his side score four, he knows the stakes will be raised when they face Hungary next Tuesday.

He said: "Regardless of who scored, it was just important that we scored goals because we had a period when we couldn't score.

"But it's a stiffer test against Hungary of course. They're going to the Euros, they've been in camp 10 days before this week as well.

Ireland's John Egan

"They'll be well drilled and we'll have to be at our best on Tuesday."

A delighted Parrott admitted the win had come as a relief.

He told RTÉ: "I'm over the moon, to be fair. When the second one went in, I was so relieved. Even the first one...

"It's our first win in a couple of games, so I couldn't be happier, really.

"It's a really young squad mixed with experience. The older lads are helping us out a lot.

"This should give us massive confidence going into the next game and the qualifiers.

"Hopefully we can take it in our stride and keep going and get the wins."