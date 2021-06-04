West Cork jockey Adam Farragher moves to England to further his career

WEST Cork jockey Adam Farragher has made the brave decision to relocate to the UK to ply his trade.

The personable young man is a rider to follow during the flat season in Britain, he is sure to do well having preformed above par so far in his career at home in Ireland.

The talented Skibbereen native has caught the eye of a host of leading trainers, owners and punters.

Farragher has a natural gift of always being in the right place at the right time throughout a contest and he is also very strong in a finish.

In other words, he has all the correct ingredients to reach the upper echelons of the sport.

Farragher enjoyed the biggest success of his fledgling career at his local track, Cork Racecourse.

The 21-year apprentice was seen to great effect when steering the Mick Halford trained Rayounpour to a snug victory in the valuable Cork Derby.

The promising flat jockey differs from most of his weigh-room colleagues as he doesn’t come from a horse racing background.

The west Cork man started riding horses from a young age.

He started off in a local riding school with Ann Fawsitt when he was nine years old.

“Once I started riding at Ann’s I caught the bug so to speak.

"I did a bit of hunter trialling which I really enjoyed. At the start of 2016, I started riding out for trainer Ray Hurley in Clonakilty.

"I learned so much at Ray’s racing yard and got a lot of invaluable experience riding out all summer, it was a wonderful and enjoyable experience working with Racehorses,” said Farragher.

Adam realized in primary school that working with horses was all that he was interested in, school was not for him.

After sitting his junior cert, he heard about RACE in Kildare, since discovering the racing academy the young lad had his mind set on attending there.

TURBO COMMAND and Adam Farragher win for owner Sammy Hon Kit Ma and trainer Mick Halford.

“During the summer I came to RACE for a week’s trial. The trial week was tough, both mentally and physically and it pushed me to the limit.

"When I finally got the letter saying I was accepted I was absolutely over the moon and I couldn’t wait to start.

“RACE is a brilliant place to attend for anyone interested in making a career out of working with horses, not only do you learn about riding, the course teaches you about different aspects of the racing industry.

"I found the tutors and coaches excellent and I am extremely happy that I went there,“ remarked Farragher.

The fledging young rider was placed with trainer progressive handler Johnny Feane at the end of 2016, from the moment he arrived at the Curragh yard he fitted in straight away.

“Johnny was very good to me, I got on with him immediately, he had great trust in me, before I was given my licence, he let me ride in schooling races at Dundalk.

"That whole experience stood to me and helped me develop and improve my race riding.

"I can’t praise Johnny enough; I could always go to him if I had a question or a problem," stated Farragher.

Adam Farragher rode his winner in February 2018 abord Mostawfee in a maiden at Dundalk for Feane.

“It’s a day I will never forget, you really can’t explain that feeling you get when you pass the winning post in front.”

The Skibbereen lad believes in hard work, and he also believes in the importance of having a good agent.

“I am on Ruaidhri Tierney’s book in Ireland, I find him great, he is constantly on the phone to trainers across the land trying to get me rides.

"Not only do you have to be a good rider but you have to be able to conduct yourself in an excellent manner and you have to be able to communicate with owners and trainers in the parade ring before and after the race.

"To get on in this highly competitive sport you must be able to give a rundown on how the race went, and what you think the future should be for the horse.”

Adam Farragher is a self-confessed fan of Davy Russell; he believes his attitude and work ethic is second to none.

“Davy does everything right, that’s why he is so successful, I heard him say a few times, keep your ears open and your mouth shut, I strongly believe the same.”

Adam Farragher is blessed with talent, with the right support in the UK the young rider is sure to enjoy a fruitful career in the United Kingdom.