Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 12:25

Increase from 100 to 200 fans at club GAA games 'likely' next month

Already up to 200 spectators permitted to grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000
Increase from 100 to 200 fans at club GAA games 'likely' next month

Up to 200 supporters could be back at GAA games next month up from 100 who are allowed in from June 7th

ONE hundred people can attend GAA matches at smaller venues from Monday, the association have confirmed.

The GAA added that, restriction permitting, this figure could double next month.

Already up to 200 spectators permitted to grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000. 

The news comes as club action is set to begin around the country this bank holiday weekend. 

This is due to rise to 500 in July The figure of 100 is for games played in the Republic of Ireland, with 500 people allowed attend games in the North.

The figures do not include players, backroom team members, stewards and media.

“From June 7, competitive and challenge games at all levels of club and inter-county are permitted to take place," a GAA circular read. "However, it is essential that we continue to proceed with caution and that the return-to-play protocols continue to be followed.

“In terms of attendances, 100 spectators will be permitted to attend GAA games (club and inter-county) in the 26 counties from Monday, June 7.

“This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees. 

"Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend.

“It is likely that from July 5, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000.

“However, this will depend on progress in broader society – if these increases are to be permitted, we will advise in advance of July 5.”

More in this section

Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Gardaí send West Cork GAA Covid breach case to DPP
Republic of Ireland Training Session Ronaldo helped Cork star Chiedozie Ogbene head in right direction
Switzerland v Republic of Ireland - U21 International Friendly Ireland U21s beaten as Tyreik Wright makes his first start
#cork gaa
Peamount United v Cork City - SSE Airtricity Women's National League

More bad luck for Cork City's Katie McCarthy as she faces a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY