More bad luck for Cork City's Katie McCarthy as she faces a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury

CORK CITY'S Women’s midfielder Katie McCarthy is facing up to a year on the sidelines after it was confirmed that she has suffered a full Anterior Cruciate Ligament (A.C.L) rupture.

McCarthy returned from a serious injury last November after being ruled out for 392 days but the club has moved quickly to ensure she would undergo surgery within two weeks of getting this new injury that she suffered in the closing stages of their recent defeat to Treaty United at Turner’s Cross.

City are hopeful because of that, as well as there is no other damage that typically comes with A.C.Ls, will see her back playing in a quicker time frame.

“Katie got in quite quickly to see the consultant and she got her results back which showed she has done her A.C.L,” City women’s interim manager Paul Farrell told the Echo.

“We are lucky enough that surgeons are quiet at the moment because there is not much sport going on.

“I could see her missing the rest of this season and it will probably be some time next season that she will be back but it all depends on how the surgery goes and then the rehab after that.

“But Katie is determined, she is really good that way so I’m sure she will get back on the pitch as quickly as she can.

“She has huge experience and she brings that both on and off the pitch so she is a huge player for the club and it is a huge loss.

“A lot of the younger players have learned from her, even just watching her in training and playing with her, she brings a high standard so hopefully we won’t go too long without her.”

Meanwhile, City defender Danielle Burke has been ruled out for a few weeks after she also recently underwent surgery for a health issue unrelated to the knock that forced her off in the early stages of the game against Treaty.

“We will hopefully see Danielle back a couple of weeks after the mid-season break, all going well,” added Farrell.

Danielle Burke wearing the new Cork City FC Women's jersey.

“We will keep a close eye on that one but hopefully we will see her back sooner rather than later but we are aiming for her to be back just after the mid-season break.

“We knew Dan was good on the ball, her knowledge of the game is really good and we were looking to play out from the back so she went into centre-back at the start of last season and she has done really well.

“She has really improved her defensive game, she was starting to make the position her own so she will be a big loss.

“Hopefully they will both be back on the pitch soon but it will give other girls the opportunity to show what they are worth.”