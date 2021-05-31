Gary Spike O'Sullivan could be back fighting in Belgium again next month

GARY "SPIKE"O'SULLIVAN could be back in Belgium next month to fight on a world title undercard.

O'Sullivan improved to 31 wins from 35 outings with a comfortable victory over Georgia's Nodar Robakidze in Liege, Belgium last Saturday night.

The Cork light-middleweight earned a unanimous decision after six rounds over his durable but wary opponent.

O'Sullivan started brightly and, as always, was going for the knockout, but Robakidzes defensive set-up ruled that out.

O Sullivan had a good fourth round, backing his man up against the ropes and letting his shots fly, but Robakidze saw out the round.

The fifth and sixth frames were more of the same, but the Georgian stayed well covered up, and Spike had to settle for a points win.

Speaking after the fight, O Sullivan said that he was aiming for a knockout but was happy with his performance and the 31st win of his career.

"I'm not sure what the scores were, but it was a unanimous decision; all three judges went with me.

"I felt comfortable in there, said O'Sullivan.

"This was a comeback fight for me, and while me man wasn't too bad, he was negative.

"He had a good defence.

"I was happy enough with my performance, just a routine win and glad to get it out of the way, to tell the truth.

"I haven't fought in over a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and it's good to get rid of the ring rust.

"I'm delighted to get back in there and win.

"There's been talk from Golden Boy about fighting for a world title, and I could come back out here again in July for a world title fight.

"The promotional company for tonight, they have a world champion, and I might me fight on the undercard of that, all depends on what's happening with Golden Boy."