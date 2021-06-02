Shandon View made their mark on Cork soccer

THEY were a small football club on the Northside of Cork in the late seventies and early eighties.

They were mainly a group of local lads, who were part of a club that just lasted nine years.

Yet, in that timeframe, they, and the club they played for, made a huge impact on soccer in the city and country and still, they produced some of the best sportsmen this city has ever seen across a variety of sports.

This club was called Shandon View and they were based in O’Leary’s Field in Bantry Park Road in Farranree.

Shandon View U15 team back row L to R: Billy Kelly (RIP), Mark Kendilan, Ger Walsh, Kieran O’Shea, Leonard O’Connell, Ger Falvey, Francis O’Sullivan, and Tony Casey. Front Row L to R: Martin Hurley, Tony Field, Jamesie Corcoran, Patsy Murphy, Bertie Cullinane and Tommy Nott.

The team with the famous orange and black gear produced some of the finest footballers that graced the pitches in Cork, all over Ireland, and in England with the likes of former Cork City stars Patsy Freyne, Bobby O’Donovan, Kevin Kearney, and Philip Long making their mark at a young age with the club.

Rockmount legend Jamsie Corcoran began his career there.

Temple United’s Bertie Cullinane, and Denis Keane, North Mon basketball star Paul Murphy and Cork hurling stars Teddy McCarthy and Tony O’Sullivan were some of the others who played for the club.

Little did Andrew Mulcahy, the late Billy Kelly and Andrew Kildillan know when they started off with two five-a-side soccer teams, Shandon View 1 from Presentation Place, just off Cathedral Road, and Shandon View 2, from Bakers Road in 1973 how it would all turn out and the impact it would have on so many lives.

Tournament

Both teams played in the famous five a side tournament in the Parochial Hall, and Shandon View 1, captained by Mark Kildillan, beat Temple United in the final.

They then entered the Cork Schoolboys League the following year, playing their first ever game at Ballyphehane Park against Casement Celtic, a game where they won 9-1.

They played out of O’Leary’s Field, a pitch in Farranree which became a home from home for a lot of local boys at the time.

One of the founder members, Andrew Mulcahy, has some great memories of that glorious time with the View.

“When Andrew, Billy, and myself started out with a small group of young boys little did we know what an incredible journey it was going to be,” Andrew said.

“From winning a five a side tournament at the Parochial Hall, to having a very successful schoolboys team in Cork, it was a time that will live with me forever.

“We had some wonderful players, but more importantly, wonderful people involved with the club for a nine-year period.

Shandon View Under 13 team back row from L to R: Pat O’Callaghan, Bob O’Donovan, Tony O’Brien, Paul Murphy, Denis McCarthy, and Michael Moloney. Front Row fro L to R: Dan Cronin, Patsy Freyne , Teddy McCarthy, Greg Duggan, Denis Kelly, Michael Falvey, and John Lynch.

“Some of our players went on to play in the League of Ireland later in their careers with Patsy Freyne, Bobby O’Donovan, Kevin Kearney, and Philip Long all playing for Cork City.

“The club also was a family affair with the Kelly brothers, Denis and John, and their father Billy all involved.

“We also had the Kildillan brothers, Andrew and Mark, the O’Sullivan brothers, Francis and Kieran, the Duggan brothers, Greg, Anthony, and their father Paddy, and the McCarthy brothers, Teddy and Denis from Glanmire, all involved with us in that special time.

“In our first season, we won the U12 league at the Farm on the Model Farm Road, beating Dominic Savio, a team from Farranree that was run by Teddy O’Brien.

“We beat them 2-0 with Patsy and Paul Murphy scoring for us on the day.

“The following year we completed the double, winning the U13 Cup at Turner’s Cross beating Casement Celtic 3-1 with Patsy, Michael Falvey, and Greg Duggan netting for us on the day.

“We then beat Glasheen 4-0 to win the League after a play-off at Flower Lodge, and again Patsy ran the show, scoring two goals and setting up Bobby O’Donovan and Greg Duggan for the other goals.

“One of my best memories was when we beat Home Farm from Dublin in the quarter-final of the U15 Evans National Cup at O’Leary’s Field.

“They had six international players in their squad, however, we beat them 1-0 in front of a huge crowd.

“The lads were brilliant on the day, but we lost at the semi-final stage 1-0 to Vineer Clements from Limerick,” Andrew added.

Another player who played with the View from that time in the Parochial Hall and played in the last game for the club was Martin Hurley.

“One of my first memories of Shandon View was playing in the five a side tournament at the Parochial Hall,” Martin said.

Patsy Freyne in action for Shandon View with Bobby O'Donovan in support

“The Mulcahys and the Kildillan brothers were on one team, and Francis O’Sullivan,

“Anthony and Greg Duggan, Denis Keane and myself were on the other.

“The following year we went into the leagues, and we had great success over a nine-year period.

“Another great memory was when we travelled to Manchester on one of our Easter trips.

“We got to go see Manchester City beat Leeds United 1-0 at Maine Road with the legend Rodney Marsh scoring a superb goal from 30 yards.

“The following day we then went to see Liverpool beat Stoke City 1-0, and I got Kevin Keegan’s autograph after the match which made up for getting sick on the way home in the boat, happy days indeed,” Martin said with a smile.

Another player, and great character who played with the View was Bernard O’Donovan.

“I came to Shandon View to play U16 which was called minor back in the day,” Bernard said.

“We had a fine side with Bobby O’Donovan, Tony O’Sullivan, Paul Murphy, Aidan Green, Bertie Cullinane, and Pasty on the team,” Bernard said.

“I remember we beat a very good Castleview team with Ger Cambridge, Ger Manning, John O’Donovan, Paul Sheehan, and Joe Barrett in goal 2-1 in the semi-final of the Minor Cup.

“Tony Sull was brilliant for us that year and a week before the cup final at the Cross we were devastated when he left the team to concentrate on his hurling career.

Good

“We lost to a very good Tramore Athletic side with Kieran Regan, Sean Madden, and Brian Flemming 3-1 in the final at Turner’s Cross.

“Another great memory is the fun we used to have at games. We were on the way home on the bus from one of our away games when our keeper Anthony Duggan was asked by one of the younger lads why was he call the cat?

“His reply was that’s because I’m a very good good goalkeeper,” only for his father Paddy to jump in to say: “No Anthony, it’s because you like a glass of milk before games,” to howls of laughter from everyone on the bus.

“That was typical of Paddy’s sense of humour.

Shandon View football club at Kent Station getting the train to Dublin before they travelled to Birmingham in the late seventies. Some of the players in this picture are Francis O’Sullivan, Pat O’Callaghan, Bobby O’Donovan, Kieran Fitzgerald, Denis and John Kelly their father Billy, Kieran O’Shea, Noel Rafferty, Patsy Freyne, Paul O’Donovan, Greg Duggan, Tony O’Brien, Micheal Falvey, Andrew Kildillan, Denis McCarthy, Robert Allen, Tommy Nott, Andrew Mulcahy, Martin Hurley, Len Speight and Jamsie Corcoran.

“He was a character, and even his own son, who was a very good keeper, was not spared from his slagging that day,” Bernard added

Everyone who was associated with Shandon View will remember their yearly trips to England as they travelled to Birmingham, Manchester, and Liverpool in a time when money was very tight in the seventies.

They had some incredible people who helped fundraise for the boys with Tony Casey, the late Billy Kelly, Jimmy Murphy, Andrew Kildillan, Francis O’Sullivan, Jack O’Callaghan, Andrew Mulcahy, Len Speight, and Micky O’Brien all giving hours of their time helping out managing teams.

Shandon View captain Jamsie Corcoran

They may not have lasted long, but the memories remain as strong as ever for those who played with and were involved with this great club.