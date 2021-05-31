Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 15:35

Cork to face Westmeath at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday week in division 2 relegation play-off

It's an early afternoon start for Ronan McCarthy's side, who must win to preserve their status for next season
John O'Rourke is one of a handful of survivors from the last time Cork played Westmeath seven years ago in a division 1 game. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

CORK’S division 2 football relegation play-off with Westmeath has been confirmed for Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday week at 2pm.

It will be the first meeting between the counties since a division 1 encounter in 2014, when Cork won by 0-18 to 0-10 at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Castlehaven pair Mark Collins and Brian Hurley started that game with Ruairi Deane and John O’Rourke, scorer of 0-4 against Clare on Sunday, introduced from the bench. Current selector John Hayes also came on during the game.

Cork were handed home advantage on the basis they had already played two of their games in the south section away, having forfeited the ‘home’ game with Kildare which was played in Thurles.

Westmeath, who finished bottom of the north section, played two of their games at home.

At stake is a place in division 2 again in 2022, but for the losers, it’s division 3 football next season and implications that could have for their championship prospects.

Limerick, who play Waterford in the first round in Munster, travel to Carrick-on-Shannon to meet Derry in a division 3 promotion play-off the same afternoon.

Munster champions Tipperary must take on Longford in their own back yard on Sunday in a relegation play-off.

Clare are at home to Mayo in a division 2 semi-final on Sunday while Kerry meet Tyrone in Killarney the day before at 5pm.

FIXTURES: June 12: Division 1 semi-finals: Kerry v Tyrone, Killarney, 5pm; Donegal v Dublin, Breffni Park, 7.15.

Division 2 relegation play-offs: Cork v Westmeath, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 2pm; Down v Laois, Newry, 6.15.

Division 3 semi-finals: Derry v Limerick, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm; Offaly v Fermanagh, Tullamore, 6pm.

Division 3 relegation play-off: Cavan v Wicklow, Navan, 2pm.

Division 4 semi-final: Carlow v Louth, Carlow, 4pm.

June 13: Division 1 relegation play-offs: Armagh v Roscommon, Armagh, 3pm; Monaghan v Galway, Clones, 3.45.

Division 2 semi-finals: Clare v Mayo, Ennis, 1.45; Kildare v Meath, Newbridge, 2pm.

Division 3 relegation play-off: Longford v Tipperary, Longford, 3.45.

Division 4 semi-final: Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field, 12.15.

Division 4 shield final: Sligo v Wexford, Portlaoise, 3pm.

