City are not good enough and need new signings to save the season

THERE wasn’t much optimism before the season begun for Cork City.

A failed takeover of the club during the off-season meant that expectation were lowered heading into the club’s First Division campaign.

A restricted budget meant manager Colin Healy couldn’t bring in the quality of players he would have hoped for and has had to place his trust in youth.

However, although no one expected City to be challenging Shelbourne for the title, there was hope that City would be in and around the play-off spots.

Summing up City’s season so far, I would have to say, it’s not good enough.

City are third from bottom in the table, with just nine points from a possible 30.

City’s two victories have come against the teams below them in the table and they cannot say they deserved to have more.

It looked like they had turned the corner before the Cork derby against Cobh Ramblers last weekend but their weakness were exposed against Stuart Aston’s side.

The lack of a natural goalscorer has been evident in most of City’s games this season.

Cian Murphy seems to be the number one striker in the team, but he is not a goalscorer.

He scored twice against a very poor Wexford Youths team but apart from that, doesn’t look threatening in games.

I can’t question his work rate, and his pace has caused opposition defences problems.

Cian Bargary, Cork City FC in action against James McCarthy, Cobh Ramblers.

His holdup play has improved. However, the most worrying aspect of Murphy’s lack of goals is that he doesn’t even get into positions to miss opportunities.

It’s not ideal for a striker to be missing chances every game but if they are, at least it gives you hope that he will improve his finishing and start scoring goals.

Murphy does all his work outside of the box and isn’t getting into positions to miss chances.

When I went games without scoring, it frustrated me even if I had played well. Without scoring in a game I felt as if I had failed.

Missing opportunities used to play on my mind, but I would say to myself, ‘you are getting chances, a goal will come’.

Murphy can’t take comfort in the fact that he is getting opportunities every game.

There is also the argument that there isn’t enough creativity in the team for Murphy to be getting opportunities to score.

There is a lack of creativity in the team. Cian Bargary has been the only City player that looks like he is going to make something happen when he gets on the ball. He is always willing to try and take on a player.

I can’t fault him when he loses possession because he is trying to make something happen by being positive. He does it in the right areas as well. He doesn’t try and beat a man in his own half.

Bargary does it in areas that if he does lose the ball, it doesn’t put his team in danger.

Other players in the City team need to take responsibility and do more to effect games.

Not having fans at games makes it easier to hear the players on the pitch. What is clear, is that City are a quite team and lack leaders.

Mark McNulty has been a consistent vocal voice in the side, and that is expected considering his experience, but apart from the goalkeeper, the players seem to pick and choose games when they want to speak.

They allow opposition teams to influence referees. They wait for a teammate to do something rather than take responsibility themselves.

City need new faces in the door when the transfer window opens.

The problem they have is how they attract players to the club?

Are players willing to relocate to Cork for very little wages.

Recruiting players from the Munster Senior League could be an option but the issue Healy will face by doing that is trying to convince players that have a fulltime job, to quit a stable career for an uncertain one and to probably take a wage cut.

City’s link with Preston North End might mean more players joining the club on-loan, but it’s rare that players come from England and make a significant impact on the league.

Are the play-offs out of reach for City?

Absolutely not. But that will all depend on what happens during the transfer window.

What players come and go from the club, because the evidence is there, this team is not good enough to get the club promoted.