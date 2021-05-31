Cork boss Paudie Murray has mixed emotions after win over Waterford

BOTH Cork manager Paudie Murray and player Chloe Sigerson had mixed emotions after their win over Waterford in Walsh Park on Saturday.

While coasting to victory, Cork failed to score from the forty second minute and even though the outcome wasn’t in doubt both would like to see Cork maintain their momentum for the entire sixty minutes.

"The first thirty-five minutes were some of the best I’ve seen," Paudie said.

"But the last piece I’d rather forgot to be honest. We took our foot off the pedal and the attitude was wrong and when the attitude isn’t right well you get twenty-five minutes like that."

Cork started very well, scoring 1-7 from play, with some quality scores and were moving the ball quickly which pleased the manager.

"Yeah, they played a lot of the game behind their own half back line, so they didn’t want us to create scores, but I think we found a way around it very quickly.

"I suppose the most disappointing thing for me was that we didn’t keep that going. We want to put down a marker."

Two goals just after half time, a sending off, and it became ragged after that, a point which Murray agrees.

"Well look I suppose they were lucky that there was only one sent off their today, it probably destroyed the game with some of the tackles that were flying in.

"We’d like better protection. Laura Treacy got a desperate knock off the ball and that not being picked up was disappointing.

"Physicality is ok but when you start using the hurley the way it was used here today, it’s dangerous," he said.

Cork emptied the bench which possibly caused disruption to the team but that was to be expected.

Senior Camogie at Walsh Park, Co. Waterford. Pictured are Waterford's Keely Corbett-Barry and Ciara O'Sullivan with Cork's Chloe Sigerson. Picture: Patrick Browne

"Yeah, but players need to put down a marker too when they come in.

"We’ve given everyone on our panel a run and that was our aim for the first two games.

"I hope everyone feels they’re in with a chance of playing the next day."

Player Chloe Sigerson re-iterated her managers’ words.

"It’s lovely today in Walsh Park, the grass is immaculate so it’s nice to be playing the league in summer rather than January.

"A proper bit of summer hurling before championship so it’s all good.

"We’re actually disappointed. We would have been happy going home forty minutes into the game.

"I thought we were doing quite well; we were following our principles of play and then it all went out the window there towards the end.

"The main thing we’ll take away from today is that we’ve to work on that.

"There’s going to be championship games that will come down to the wire and we can’t drop off like that if we want to go far in this competition.

‘‘We were off the shoulder, putting pressure on their puck outs. I think we got 1-2 from their puck outs in the first half so that’s definitely something we’re happy with.

"We were working on that, to put the pressure on as we have the strikers out the field so that was a great start.

"Maintaining that now for sixty minutes is what our target is.

‘’We’re in the draw now to see if we go to the quarter final or semi-final.

"The quarter final would give us another game which we’d also be happy with that if it happens."