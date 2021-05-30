Impressive Silverhill Karen a runaway winner at Curraheen Park

THE opening round, four heats, of The O’Leary's Driving School Open 750 Stake got underway at Curraheen Park on Saturday night where Silverhill Karen (Ballymac Eske-Silverhill Joyce) owned by Eugene Buckley, Athy was a runway winner of heat three in a brilliant best of the round, 41.31.

Taking up the running as they ran the second bend from Garryvoe Captain she then drew steadily clear to have the wide margin of fourteen and a half lengths to spare at the line over the latter with Galloping Grace staying on best of the rest to take the third qualifying spot a further length and a half away.

Trained by Graham Holland on this display she is going to take an awful lot of beating in this £4000 to the winner stake.

In the opening heat, Redzer Ruinart owned by Pat Reddan, Killaloe, after a slick exit from trap four, made every step of the running stretching clear in the closing stages to have five and a half lengths to spare over Jet Stream Emma with Edencurra Brae a further length and a half away in third in 41.74.

In heat two the first three home dominated the race from the outset with victory going to another Graham Holland trained runner Navy Blue in 41.93. Fast away from the trap three on his first foray over the trip he then saw off the persistent challenge of Akay Forty Seven by a length with the old stager Redzer Ardfert filling the third spot a further length and a half away.

The Bet on The Tote 525 (Race 7 Grade A3), won by (dog in the RED BIB) #1 SOKITZ SPARKLE, owned by Alex Grassick finished strongly passing #3 Lads Ruth.

Heat four resulted in a close finish with victory going to the Michael English trained Be A Hero in 42.24. Tracking the pacemaker Minnies Kursk throughout he led close home to claim a length victory over the latter with staying on Springwood Vardy just a short head further away in third place.

Fastest time of the night over the standard trip came in the last, an A1, when Brogan Guest owned by John and Marguerite O Donoghue, Bandon put up a career best performance to stop the clock in 28.38.

Out and gone from trap four he then raced to a two and a half length victory over Our Sydney.

A good class line up in an open 525 saw Churchtown Bucks trained by Denis Fitzgerald for Mick Crotty, Cloyne prove too good for the opposition in an excellent 28.49.

Edging past the fast starting Mallogs Marley at halfway he then went on to score by five lengths from the latter.

Over The Horizon owned by Bill Shannon got off the mark at the eleventh attempt when he ran out an easy winner of the fourth, an A5, in a smart 28.96.