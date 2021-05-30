Rebel boss happy with Cork players' attitude if not the result

CORK boss Ephie Fitzgerald was disappointed, naturally, with the result but very proud of his side's performance and in particular their second-half showing.

The width of the post denied them a draw against Dublin in their Lidl NFL tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, as they lost 3-15 to 4-11.

“We probably should have had a draw in the end, but that said we can't be displeased with the attitude of the girls, particularly when you are playing a team like Dublin.

“Because when you are playing Dublin you need that steel, you need that character and I think we showed that in abundance. When things were going against us from time to time we really battled back.

“But there are plenty of things we can tidy up on, a lot of their scores came from individual errors and that's pleasing in a way. Obviously, we don't want to be conceding goals but these are things we can work on.

I thought our pace and commitment in the forward line was great and in fairness, their keeper made a number of good saves and we could have had a few more goals.

“We kept going and going and really there was only one team in it for the last five or six minutes, so there were a lot of pleasing aspects for us. But again it's a league match and we know we will have to improve for the championship in the weeks ahead.

Dublin's Martha Byrne in action against Cork's Orla Finn. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

“For them getting (former Irish rugby international) Hannah Tyrrell in is a big bonus, particularly with Noelle Healy gone and I know they have a few players to add to that team.

“But so have we and I think the big thing for us is belief and I think that performance should give the girls that going into the championship. We were more conservative the last few times we played Dublin and we only scored 1-5 in the All-Ireland final last December.

“We have more pace now, but we are a work in progress and we have a number of young players we are trying to bed into the squad and team and we are trying to give them more game time.

“So all in all we are happy with the attitude of the girls and the performance, but not the result."