Aisling Hutchings: 'We need to work on our first-half performances'

THERE were many positives for Cork despite their loss to Dublin on Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and one of them was the return to action of defender Aisling Hutchings.

Hutchings can play anywhere across the half-back line and lined out at centre-back against Dublin. She certainly can be happy with her own performance and was delighted to get 60 minutes under her belt as Cork build towards the championship.

Afterward she said they were disappointed with the result but happy with their response in the second half, after a poor first-half performance.

“We didn't get the result we wanted but we were happy with our response when we came out in the second half.

“Same after the second water break, Dublin went down and got a couple of goals and in the past, our heads might have gone down a bit, but we reacted and brought it back to a point.

“So yeah we weren't happy with the result but with our reaction and that's something we can use and build on going forward. Unfortunately, and it was the same against Tipperary in our first game, it took us until the second half to get going and that's something we need to work on.

“The team management only spoke the truth at half-time and we knew ourselves before they came, as we spoke about it, what we needed to do and we showed that in the second half.

“We got a good start and we were happy with that but we need to push on now and get ourselves right for the championship.

That's the positive we are taking from it, how we reacted and we kept tipping away and the end score reflected that.

“I was hoping Emma's shot [she hit the upright in the last minute] would go over for the draw but to be fair to Dublin they deserved the win for the way they played.”

On her return to action, she added: “There is competition for places everywhere in the team and if you miss one training session you are wondering if you will get your place back, We have about 45 on the panel and anyone could come on and do a job which is great and I think that showed against Dublin.

“But now we have to get back at it in training during the week and prepare ourselves for the Waterford game next Sunday.”