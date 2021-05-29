Three reasons why the Cork ladies footballers lost to Dublin

1. Inexperience:

Cork have a number of new players amongst their ranks mixed in with their experienced ones. But Dublin are a well-oiled and experienced outfit at this stage.

They are full of confidence and even when they went five points down early in the second half they never panicked.

Go back six or seven years and they might have. But not this outfit. They stuck to their game plan and that air of confidence ensured they got the win in the end.

It's only two games into the new season and already they have laid down a marker to all and will be firm favourites to make it five All-Ireland titles in a row.

2. Pressure on kick-outs:

Dublin put massive pressure on the Cork kick-outs and at times Martina O'Brien simply had no options when looking where to kick. That wasn't down to the lack of Cork movement, but more Dublin has all the angles covered. When she did have to go long Dublin turned the ball over and it led to Cork being put back under pressure, instead of putting their opponents under pressure.

3. Physicality and fitness:

Dublin are probably the most physical team in ladies football and they are also the fittest. That is something that all other sides, including Cork, will have to at least match if they are to have any chance of beating them.

They are in your face from the first minute to the last and never let up. Cork are trying to match this and they are very close and will have learned a lot in that regard from this encounter.