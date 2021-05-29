Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 21:40

Cork athletes Phil Healy and Michelle Finn in blistering form at Belfast meet

Ballineen Bullet clocked her fastest ever 400m with Leevale ace winning 3,000m steeplechase 
Cork runner Phil Healy competing in the Women's 400m at Mary Peters Track in Belfast. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

FLYING Phil Healy ran her fastest ever 400 metres at the Irish Milers club meeting in Belfast.

The Ballineen Bullet won the 400m sprint in 51.50, over half a second faster than her previous best outdoors, set three years ago. 

The 26-year old picked up ranking points towards the Tokyo Olympic qualification on Saturday and is now looking to make the grade for the 200m and the 400m. Healy won the 200m in 23.21, pilling highly-rated Kate Doherty and Aoife Lynch.

She clocked 51.91 when finishing fourth at the European Indoor Championships in Poland in March. 

Michelle Finn of Leevale, Cork, on her way to winning the Women's 3,000m Steeplechase. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Another Corkonian, Michelle Finn ran 9:39.44 in the 3,000m steeplechase. It was the second-fastest the Castlemagner native has managed and should see her be included for the trip to Toyko as well.

