Post denies Cork draw in seven-goal Páirc thriller against Dublin 

Dublin 3-15 Cork 4-11

THE width of the post denied Cork a draw in a simply superb Lidl NFL clash with Dublin at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Emma Cleary's effort hit the upright and denied Cork a draw in a thrilling finish.

At half-time Cork were two points down, with all of their first-half points coming from Orla Finn frees. But they were much better after the break and can consider themselves unlucky not to get the draw, with Ciara O'Sullivan outstanding in the second half.

Dublin were in front three minutes in when Lyndsey Davy scored from a free with Orla Finn replying for Cork.

A sweeping move, involving Davy and Jennifer Dunne put Lucy Collins in for Dublin's second point as they were dominating possession in the early stages.

A Finn free had the home side back level and Cork were unlucky not to go in front after nine minutes.

Melissa Duggan was clean through but Dublin keeper Abbey Sheils saved superbly to deny her what looked like a certain goal.

Dublin then took over and they were putting massive pressure on the Cork kick-outs which led to them regaining possession and they rattled off three points, all coming from overturning the ball.

First Collins played Dunne in and this was quickly followed by points from Hannah Tyrrell and Siobhan Killeen, putting them 0-5 to 0-2 up.

Another pointed free from Finn put two between the sides, with Davy on target again for Dublin,

Finn hit two more to put one between the sides before Sheils made another great save, this time denying Sadhbh O'Leary from a tight angle. From the resultant 45 O'Leary was again denied by Sheils.

Scores from Tyrrell and Collins increased the visitors lead before Finn got her sixth free of the half as Dublin deservedly lead 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Whatever Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald said to his side at the break, it certainly worked – at least early in the second half anyway.

In the first two minutes, they hit 2-1, with Hannah Looney getting the first goal. Ciara O'Sullivan pointed from the restart before O'Leary got Cork's second.

Cork's Sadhbh O'Leary shoots under pressure from Martha Byrne and Laura McGinley of Dublin. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

And they could have had a third, this time Sheils denying Finn as Cork led 2-7 to 0-8.

But Dublin showed why they are the All-Ireland champions and hit back with a point from Tyrrell and this was quickly followed by a goal from Davy. O'Sullivan replied for Cork, but two goals and two points in three minutes from Tyrrell put Dublin back in control, 3-11 to 2-8.

Dublin kept on the pressure but Cork were thrown a lifeline late on, O'Sullivan played O'Leary in but she was taken down by Orlagh Nolan for a penalty which also saw her sin-binned.

Emma Cleary coolly slotted home to make it 3-9 to 3-13. Finn added a point and with time running out O'Sullivan got Cork's fourth goal, to put only a point in it 4-11 to 3-15. Cleary hit the post but Dublin held on for the win in an enthralling game.

Scorers for Dublin: H Tyrrell 2-7 (0-4 f), L Davy 1-2 (0-1 f), L Collins 0-2, J Dunne, S Killeen, S Aherne, M Davoren 0-1 each.

Cork: O Finn 0-7 f, C O'Sullivan 1-3, E Cleary 1-1 (1-0 pen), H Looney, S O'Leary 1-0 each.

DUBLIN: A Sheils; L McGinley, M Byrne, L Caffrey; A Kane, O Carey, O Nolan; S McGrath, J Dunne; H Tyrrell, L Collins, L Davey; S Killeen, N Hetherton, C O’Connor.

Subs: L Magee for A Kane (ht), S Aherne for N Hetherton, N McEvoy for S Killeen (both 38), H O'Neill for L Collins (46), H Leahy for C O'Connor (51), M Davoren for L Davy (53).

CORK: M O’Brien; S Kelly, R Phelan, C O'Shea; E O’Shea, A Hutchings, M Duggan; H Looney, M O’Callaghan; A O’Mahony, C O’Sullivan, D Kiely; S O’Leary, L Coppinger, O Finn.

Subs: O Farmer for A O'Mahony (20), K Quirke for D Kiely (40), E Meaney for C O'Shea (50), E Cleary for L Coppinger (51), E Spillane for M O'Callaghan, B O'Sullivan for H Looney (56).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry.









