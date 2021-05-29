Cork sizzle in resounding camogie league win away to Waterford

Cork 3-15 Waterford 1-13

CORK made light work of Waterford in their Division 1 league clash in Walsh Park on Saturday.

Played in glorious conditions on an immaculate pitch, it suited Cork. They led 1-7 to 0-2 at the first water break on 16 minutes, Waterford having got the last two scores before the stoppage, two Beth Carton frees.

Waterford seemed to get to grips with Cork after that, outscoring Cork a further three points to two, but it didn’t last long. It was women against girls, epitomised when a mis-struck Waterford free went straight to Chloe Sigerson and she coolly pointed from 55 yards to give Cork a 1-13 to 0-7 lead at halftime, Amy O’Connor again hitting the net with a great strike through the narrowest of gaps.

Cork lost Laura Treacy to a high challenge on nine minutes. She was replaced by Aoife O’Neill who came in at right corner-back with Meabh Cahalane switching to hold the centre.

Cork again looked impressive despite the weak opposition. Their fitness, off-the-shoulder support, contrasting with their ability to spread the ball either side and split the opposition is giving defences a torrid time.

Cork's Amy O'Connor hit two goals in Waterford. Picture: Patrick Browne

They are also picking off lovely scores from angles and distance. Laura Hayes’ strong run up the wing to score on 10 minutes characterising. Ashling Thompson and Katrina Mackey were again on the scoresheet, so Cork are a scoring machine from their half-back line forward.

Waterford were finding it hard to get up the field and their short puck-outs left them too much to do in that regard. Lorraine Bray was battling hard around the middle of the field with Beth Carton shows moments of brilliance. Vikki Falconer was a handful in the corner but outside of that Waterford struggled all over.

Ashling Thompson played deep to assist a relatively inexperienced Cork defence. Ballinora’s Cliona Dooley, St Finbarr's Ashling Egan and Sarsfields’ Ellen Murphy completed Cork’s full-back line and with the loss of Treacy so early in the game Thompson played mother goose. Defensively Cork coped admirably.

The sending off of Kate Lynch six minutes into the second half for a strike on Amy O’Connor didn’t help Waterford’s cause as they started to lose a bit of discipline. Shona Curran was lucky to stay on the field after a strike with the hand and Waterford must have felt likewise as they substituted her minutes later.

It became damage limitation after Chloe Sigerson and Amy O’Connor goaled in succession after 10 minutes of the second half and it was no surprise that Cork then started to pile on the substitutes.

Waterford put a somewhat better perspective on the outlook as the game became scrappy and they picked of 1-3 without reply to bring the game to 3-15 to 1-11 entering the final five minutes. They struck another two as the game lacked the flair of the opening half and 50-50 frees went the home side’s way.

Cork didn’t score from the 42nd minute which won’t really be a concern. The job was done, eight substitutes figured, and they have topped their group.

Referee John Dermody could have played the advantage rule more which would have added to the quality of the game, which was very good from a Cork perspective.

Scorers for Cork: O Cronin 0-7 (0-4 f), A O’Connor 2-0, C Sigerson 1-3 (0-1 f), L Collins 1-2, K Mackey, L Hayes, A Thompson 0-1 each.

Waterford: B Carton 0-6 (0-5 f), N Rockett 1-3 (0-1 f), V Falconer 0-2, S Lacey, A Flynn 0-1 each.

CORK: A Lee; C Dooley, A Egan, E Murphy; M Cahalane, L Treacy, L Hayes; K Mackey, A Thompson; C Sigerson, O Cronin, S McCarthy; L Collins, A O’Connor, I O’Regan.

Subs: A O’Neill for L Treacy (9, inj), E Murphy for S McCarthy, (42), H O’Leary for K Mackey (42), I Sheehan for O Cronin (49), F Keating for A O’Connor, I O’Regan for L Collins (50), M Lynch for A Lee (51), C O’Sullivan for A Thompson (60).

WATERFORD: B O’Regan; K Corbett-Barry, K Lynch, C Whyte; C Griffin, S Curran, L Bray; B Carton, S Lacey; O Hickey, N Rockett, S Fitzgerald; C O’Sullivan, A Flynn, V Falconer.

Subs: A Corcoran for S Fitzgerald (h-t), S Harney for O Hickey (h-t), I Heffernan for C Griffin (39), C Carroll for S Curran (45), F Morrisey for V Falconer (56).

Referee: John Dermody – Wexford.