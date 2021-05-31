Dunmanway jockey Philip Enright rides four winners in a week

CORK jockey Philip Enright came in for a valuable spare ride on Agent Boru who gamely landed the Grade B McHale Mayo National Handicap Chase in Ballinrobe.

The Dunmanway jockey is in fine form, that was his fourth success in the space of a week. It was a lovely spare ride for Enright, the Cork jockey got the call after Ricky Doyle was unable to take the ride. He collared The Dabbler in the final 150 yards of the two miles seven test and increased the gap to a length and a quarter at the line.

Earlier that day, Enright was on the scoresheet around Tipperary, winning the TipperaryRacecourse.ie H´cap H´dle on Nelsons Point, for Cork trainer, Robert Tyner. The winner was sent off an unfancied 16-1 shot in the betting market.

On Monday, Enright was aboard the Robert Tyner trained Big Debates, who scored around Ballinrobe. He looks like a horse that could well follow up in the coming weeks. He was a well-backed 3-1 favourite in the Tim Kelly Group H'cap H'dle.

The first of Enright's four winners were for another Cork trainer, John Joe Walsh. Knock Na Rea (11-4) stayed on bravely under Enright to win the ESET Ireland (Mares) Handicap Hurdle (division II) at Wexford.

Enright ended the 2019/20 season with a career-best 37 wins from 481 rides, the most by a jockey that season.

Nelson's Point and Philip Enright (red) jump the last to win the Tipperary Races Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.

Meanwhile, a limited number of racegoers will be able to attend the Curragh on Dubai Irish Derby weekend, after it was announced as a pilot event by the Taoiseach.

Speaking at Government buildings, Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed as part of a widespread reopening of the country this summer there will also be several pilot sporting and cultural events taking place in June and early July, to test the logistical requirements for further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Curragh welcomed the news of racegoers being allowed back for its showpiece meeting, posting on the course’s official Twitter account: “With the excellent news from the Taoiseach this evening on the reopening of the country, we are delighted that The Curragh is to stage a trial event on @DubaiDutyFree Irish Derby Weekend.

“A great next step. We cannot wait to have owners and racing fans back here at The Curragh.”