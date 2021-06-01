Cork City boss Colin Healy looks forward to fans returning to Turner's Cross

IT was another disappointing game away from home for Cork City as the club are still in search of their first win on the road since August 2019 when they defeated Waterford 2-1 at the RSC.

City’s 1-0 defeat to local rivals Cobh Ramblers at St Coleman’s Park on Friday evening, left them six points adrift of Cabinteely, who occupy the final playoff position in fifth place. City manager Colin Healy didn’t fault his team’s efforts but admits that he is under pressure and was left frustrated with his side’s lack of quality in the final third.

"The job that I came into, there was always going to be pressure with it. I’ve no problem with it.

"They get the one chance; they score from it. It’s a cross in the box, we didn’t defend it. We had a lot of chances. We hit the post twice. It comes down to a small bit of quality in the final third, and we just did not have that tonight.

"The effort is always there. And you’ve seen that. It’s just the finishing. We go into the final third, and we are putting the ball over the bar. It’s frustrating. The lads will give you the effort, but at the moment, the ball is just not going in.

"Last week against Galway, it was silly defending and we dropped two points. It was silly defending again tonight and we get nothing for it. Cobh, they defended well. They put bodies on the line. We didn’t take the chances. That’s what happens in football, isn’t it?"

Cian Coleman, Cork City, rises in attack against Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The City manager was forced into making an early substitute when defender Jonas Hakkinen suffered a head injury and was replaced by Dylan McGlade. The change not only saw a switch in personnel but also a change in position for players on the pitch. One player, who begun the game brightly playing left wing-back, was Cian Bargary. He switched to the right-hand side to accommodate McGlade.

"Listen, on the right-hand side he caused problems. He always causes problems anyway. He had a great chance there in the second half he put over the bar. Dylan came on he done his stuff as well.

It’s hard to take to be honest. Coming down here. Have all the chances we had and come away with nothing. It was silly defending and we got punished for that.

"Jonas got a knock on the head, so we took him off. We made a switch. We brought on Dylan and we put Gordon (Walker) to right-sided centre-back. We were fine. We had a lot of possession. We had a lot of chances. But bad defending, and they get a goal like that it was always going to be difficult. It’s always difficult down here anyway."

It was announced that for City’s next fixture against Cabinteely at Turners Cross on 11 June that a limited number of supporters will be allowed back into the ground.

"I want that. We have got the best fans in the country. Yes, we are down the bottom, but the boys need to take that on board and enjoy the crowd."

Although, City are currently third from bottom in the First Division. The City boss doesn’t believe the supporters will vent their anger towards his players.

"I’d be disappointed if they were abused. Do you think the boys aren’t working If they had a bad attitude, then they deserve criticism, but they are working hard."