Cork City Women's manager Rónán Collins steps down

CORK City FC have confirmed that their women’s first team manager, Rónán Collins, has stepped down from his role for what they describe as personal reasons.

City are currently bottom of the Women’s National League having failed to win any of their opening eight games of the new season, including four defeats in a row at Turner’s Cross.

The last game of his tenure was a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Munster rivals Treaty United last weekend which came close to three years since he took over from Frank Kelleher as manager.

Collins took over on an interim basis at first, in 2018, having spent the previous two years coaching in the club’s girl’s academy.

Under his charge, the side finished fifth in 2018 and 2019, achieving club record points totals in doing so, as well as reaching a shield final in 2018. The side then went on to finish fourth in 2020 when they also reached the FAI Cup Final.

Reacting to the news, City chairman Declan Carey told the club's official website: “We would like to place on the record our thanks to Rónán for the job he has done.

“Aside from securing a fourth-place league finish and reaching the FAI Cup Final last season, he has put a tremendous amount of work in behind the scenes.

“During his time in charge, Rónán put an enormous effort into building the structures of the women’s side of the club and providing a pathway for young players to come through into the first-team squad.

“The benefits of the work he has put in will be felt for a long time to come, and we will always be grateful for that.”

Commenting on his departure, Collins admitted: “It is always difficult to step away from something you are passionate about, but I feel that now is the right time for me to take a step back and let someone else take on the role.

“I have really enjoyed my time with the club, I have worked with some great people and it is a time I will always look back on with great fondness.

“I wish the players, staff and all at the club nothing but the very best of luck for the future.” The players and staff were informed of the decision prior to training this Friday evening.

Assistant manager Paul Farrell, will now assume the role of interim manager for the side’s next game, against Galway on June 5 at Turner’s Cross, as the club begins the recruitment process for a new manager.