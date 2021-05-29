We’re on the row to glory!

This final pitched World Champion Sanita against the European Champion Hanna Prakhatsen of Russia, who won the title at the last Europeans, where Sanita hadn’t competed. And this was the clash we’d all been waiting for, with an Olympics looming.
Sanita told World Rowing: “I gave it my best. I know I will be behind the whole team in terms of my form. It was a tough race and I didn’t necessarily expect to be on the podium but it was really exciting to race.”
At the 1,500m mark there wasn’t much to separate both boats, with Ireland still leading. The Chinese then put on a sprint and overtook the Irish, who responded to retake the lead. Neck-and-neck they battled it out, with China just nicking gold with Ireland finishing in silver (0.14 of a second separated both boats).
Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley won silver in the Women’s Pair. Romania led from early on and were being challenged by Spain, who soon took up the lead, while in the closing 1,000m Monika and Aileen began to make their move, moving up in to third and challenging a tiring Romania.
Rowing Ireland’s CEO, Michelle Carpenter, said: “I want to congratulate all the athletes and team on their results. We are delighted to see five medals after all the dedication and hard work in training camp over the last months.