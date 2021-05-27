Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 09:10

Eimear Scally returns to the Cork ladies football panel

Boost for the Rebels ahead of league showdown with Dublin at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Eimear Scally of Cork in action against Aoife O'Callaghan of Kerry in 2019. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

AHEAD of their clash with Dublin on Saturday night there was great news for Cork ladies football as Eimear Scally has rejoined the senior squad.

Eimear was not part of the Cork panel last year as she took time out from the game. She also didn't line out for her club, Éire Óg, who were beaten in the Cork championship semi-final by Mourneabbey.

Scally's knack of being able to get crucial scores, goals in particular, at key moments in games will be a welcome boost for manager Ephie Fitzgerald and all involved as they bid to stop Dublin from making it five All-Ireland titles in a row.

Eimear did play one game at the start of 2020, against Westmeath, but that was her only showing before the lockdown. When games came back in the summer she had made the decision to take time away from the sport.

MAGIC MOMENT

She will always be remembered for her goal against Dublin in the All-Ireland final in 2014. In that game, Cork were 10 points down, 0-6 to 2-10, with 15 minutes to go. A young Scally was on the bench and turned to then-coach, the late Eamonn Ryan, and asked to go on telling him she would get the goal they needed to get back in contention.

And to her credit, she duly obliged with a magnificent goal and as they say – the rest is history.

Cork staged what many consider one of the greatest comebacks in any sport to win by a point on a final scoreline of 2-13 to 2-12 and Eimear played a crucial part.

Eimear is considered one of the top forwards in the country and would be a welcome addition to any squad.

Whether she will play any part on Saturday night in Cork's league clash with Dublin at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, throw-in 7.35pm, remains to be seen, but don't be surprised if she is sprung from the bench if the game is tight late on.

