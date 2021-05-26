Blackrock's Louise Weldon on promoting Cork camogie at all levels

CORK County Camogie PRO Louise Weldon says that a major effort will be made to promote the game in the months ahead.

Camogie has been in the spotlight for a number of reasons in recent weeks, with questions also being asked about the public’s awareness of the game’s highest-profile players.

In fact, recent research conducted by Littlewoods Ireland revealed that 89% of the Irish population cannot name a current camogie player. Although a lot of progress has been made in recent times, the gap between men’s and women’s GAA still appears to be a major one.

“We have to go back to the drawing board and see how we can bridge the gap."

“There are some incredible players in camogie and, whilst in some houses, they are everyday names, that’s not the case overall.

“We have to get this awareness into the schools and start at grassroots level. Hopefully, once the restrictions are lifted, we will have greater support at our matches. It’s up to us as an association to drive the game forward.

“Here in Cork for the first time this year, we have a public relations team working together. Their job is a big one... to get the message out there. The team we have are going to bring the message around the county.

There is an awful lot of groundwork already done whilst we were in lockdown. We are lucky that there are a lot of talented people around us to get the ball rolling in this area.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead, whilst very much relying on the great support of the previous people who held the office of PRO.”

Blackrock Camogie club's Katie and Louise Weldon. Picture: George Hatchell

In the past few weeks, financial parity was reached with male players and Weldon sees this as a huge boost.

“We have all to do everything we can to support our members and acknowledge the hours and years of service that they give us as a county and give to their clubs. Getting that financial recognition is a significant move”

On a wider note, the recent fixtures controversy has now blown over and she feels that great credit is due to the Camogie Association for taking a step back and talking to clubs.

“They talked to the players to see what was needed to make things right. It’s important that we give both the inter-county and club players every opportunity to perform to the best of their ability.

“We need to give the county players a proper run into the championship by holding the National League as we are now and also give all the clubs the opportunity to have their players prepare again before the club championship begins."