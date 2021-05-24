Ireland manager Stephen Kenny names 27-man squad for Andorra and Hungary games which includes a first senior call up for Chiedozie Ogbene

IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny has named Cork's Chiedozie Ogbene in his 27-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Andorra and Hungary for the first time.

Ogbene, will be accompanied by fellow Cork men Caoimhin Kelleher, John Egan, Conor Hourihane and Adam Idah in the squad for the two games.

Alan Browne is not included in the squad.

Ireland will travel to Barcelona, Spain to face Andorra on Thursday, June 3 before travelling to Budapest to take on Hungary on Tuesday, June 8.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Daniel Mandroiu receives his first call-up to the senior squad as well as Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, St. Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath and Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele.

UEFA Youth League Round of 16 2nd Leg, Stadio Tre Fontane, Rome, Italy 23/11/2016

Tranmere Rovers defender Lee O'Connor, who is on loan from Celtic, returns to the senior squad for the first time since he made his debut in November 2019 against New Zealand.

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad following their Play-Off Final against Brentford in Saturday, May 29.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Andorra and Hungary

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City) Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher holds the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match FC Midtjylland v Liverpool FC in Herning, Denmark on December 9, 2020. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).