Killeagh's Mike Browne nets a pair of top ten finishes (sixth and ninth) in the Supersport 600cc races at Oliver’s Mount Spring Cup at Scarborough

CORK motorcycle racer Mike Browne netted a pair of top ten finishes (sixth and ninth) in the Supersport 600cc races at Oliver’s Mount Spring Cup at Scarborough over the weekend.

The Killeagh ace qualified his Yamaha R6 an impressive third in his heat despite a ten second second penalty.

He qualified ninth (of the three heats) and by the end of the first of the eight lap final he was seventh.

On the third lap he dropped one place but within a lap had regained the spot. He posted his best lap time (1 minute 49.739 seconds) on the penultimate lap by which time he had moved to sixth, his finishing position.

In yesterday’s second race he was ninth.

On his World SSP300 debut, Belfast’s James McManus took the Cork based Team #109 Kawasaki Ninja 400 to 36th and 30th in the double header races at MotorLand, Aragon (Spain).

Meanwhile, Cork teenage racing driver Kayleigh Cole (17) had a disappointing outing in the second round of the F1000 UK Championship at Donington Park on Saturday last.

The former karter from Dripsey, who won the ‘Best Newcomer’ award on her debut in slicks and wings in Silverstone several weeks ago, was out of luck on this occasion.

Qualifying P16 from a grid of 23, prospects of a top fifteen finish looked solid, especially after she whipped three seconds off her previous best time at the Leicestershire circuit. However, the car stalled on the start line with what appeared to be an engine related problem.

As she didn’t finish race one, she was forced to start from the back of the grid for the second race, problems surfaced on her opening lap and she had to retire on the second lap when the 1000cc bike engine single seater lost power.

The third round races take place at Brands Hatch on June 26/27 next.

In rallying, Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year award winner Josh McErlean (Hyundai i20 R5) finished fifth in the WRC3 category of Rally de Portugal, round four of the World Rally Championship.

Motorsport Ireland Academy driver William Creighton (Ford Fiesta Rally 4) was fifth in the Junior WRC, he lost time on the fifth stage with driveshaft problems. Meanwhile, Welsh driver Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris WRC) netted his fourth WRC win when he took outright victory finishing 28.3 seconds ahead of the Hyundai i20 WRC of Spaniard Dani Sordo.

Reigning World champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris WRC) was 55.3 seconds further behind in third. Antrim co-driver Chris Patterson partnered English driver Gus Greensmith (Ford Fiesta WRC) to fifth spot. After four rounds, Ogier leads Evans by two points with Thierry Neuville twenty points further behind in third.