Ballyboy Deme outclasses the opposition at Curraheen Park

BALLYBOY DEME, trained by David Harrington for Jerry O Brien, Dunmanway, outclassed the opposition in an A2 at Curraheen Park on Saturday night stopping the clock in an excellent fastest of the night 28.45.

Taking over from the fast starting Rigmarole as they hit the back straight he went right away on the back straight crossing the line with seven lengths to spare over Knock Skipper in what was also a career best effort.

Rockybay Rusty owned by Chrissie Slyne, Minane Bridge gave Kieran Lynch his second winner of the night when he scored in an A2 575 in a smart 31.18.

Hitting the front as they crossed the winning line for the first time he pulled right away to have five and a half lengths in hand where it mattered most over the strong running Balygibba Spray.

He had already taken the opener with Berties Cuddles for Michael and Don Kelleher, Glasheen who got off the mark at the second attempt but it took him until the last bend to shake off the challenge of Sleek Percy in 29.18.

Galloping Grace owned by Una Creed, Clonmel showed fine reserves of stamina on her first attempt over 750 stopping the clock in 42.18.

Only fourth as they hit the back straight she went by the leaders one by one to take up the running at the fifth bend.

Drawing steadily clear she crossed the line with an extending seven and a half lengths to spare over Ballygibbon Lad.

The Find Us on FACEBOOK 525 (Race 6 Grade A5), won by #2 SATIN ABBIE in a time of 29;29s.

The eased in grade Drive On Scamp owned by Chris O Donovan, Douglas got back to winning ways in an A4 leading from trap to line where he had two lengths to spare over his nearest challenger throughout Thistimetom in 28.96.

Rosstemple Chad owned by Noel Barrron, Enniskeane got the better of a close battle with Brogan Jacob as they ran to the third bend in an A3 and then staying on stoutly he opened a gap of six and a half lengths over the latter at the line in 28.82.

Glanmire Fox trained by Pat Kiely for George Egan, Glanmire, with the advantage of the rails got the better of a three-way battle at the third bend in an A1 575 and then drew right away to the line to have four lengths in hand over Mall Finn Junior in 31.64.

Longedfor Prince trained by Denis Fitzgerald for Steinar and Linda Holmstrome, on just his second career start, wore down the pacemaker Gangster Sham as they ran the bottom two bends in an A2 575 and then seeing the trip out to perfection he crossed the line with three and a half lengths to spare over the latter in 31.40.