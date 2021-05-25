Cork intermediate camogie squad head to Galway in good form

JOB done for the Cork camogie team after a 2-14 to 0-5 win over Kerry in the Littlewood's Division 2 League at Castle Road on Saturday.

It was the second victory in a row for the Rebels, following on from beating Tipp on the road, but manager Mark McCarthy feels there's more to come.

“We are happy with two wins out of two, but performance-wise again it wasn’t a full 60-minute performance. Last day against Tipperary we dropped off for 22 minutes and here we didn’t adapt well to Kerry’s formation.

"In terms of communication, we were caught a few times but at the water-break we utilised those two minutes and got the communication and structure right."

They outscored Kerry 0-4 to 0-1 in that period, laying the foundation for victory.

"We went in at half-time leading 0-8 to 0-4 and turning around with the wind in our favour we knew we could push up and go 15 on 15 and knew that Kerry would have to adapt and throw more players forward.

"We knew we had the players in defence to handle them and up front we needed to click and to make sure as soon as the ball was breaking we had the players up front to get the score.”

The goals were vital.

“We got two quick goals at the right time and in effect, they put the game out of Kerry’s reach.”

Cork head to Galway next weekend content in the knowledge that they are qualified and they are looking forward to the last game in the group as they battle to hold onto the top spot.

“We are going up to Galway next weekend and again we will be hoping to keep the momentum going and get another win.

We have huge strength in depth and it is great to be able to bring on eight subs and you have to credit the Camogie Association for affording management the opportunity to take a look at everybody on the panel.

"At this stage, we have been able to give all-out players game time and there is plenty talent in the panel."

Cork manager Mark McCarthy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kerry manager Ian Brick was disappointed at the result.

“We came to Cork on the back of a great win over Galway last weekend and we had expectations of winning it end but in the end, Cork were stronger. They are a really good side and our girls tried to the finish and the experienced gained is invaluable to be playing against a side like Cork and games like these are good for us.”

Next weekend Kerry travel to Tipperary and with two points on the board, they will be determined to up the pace again.

“We will work at it again during the week and look forward to meeting Tipperary it’s all about getting games and we look forward to another good test next weekend."