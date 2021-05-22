Goals from Ali Smith and Finola Neville fire Cork to victory over Kerry

Cork 2-14 Kerry 0-5

CORK went top of their section with an excellent victory over Kerry in this Littlewoods Division 2 clash in Castle Road on Saturday.

Kerry came to Cork on the back of an excellent victory over Galway but despite playing with the wind they were 0-8 to 0-4 down. The Kingdom had an extra player in defence and this suited Cork.

The Rebels lay the foundation with two early points from Ali Smith. Kate O'Keeffe did all the hard work before setting up Clodagh Finn to put Cork three ahead though Kerry responded with two in row from Patrice Diggin.

Cork stretched their lead through Rachel Harty, Kate Kilcommins and Smith finding the range, with Jackie Horgan and Diggin responding. Aoife Hurley and Harty gave Cork a four-point advantage turning around with the wind.

Cork totally dominate the second half, goals from Finola Neville and Smith six minutes apart gave Kerry a mountain to climb.

Cork's Ali Smith shoots over a point against Kerry. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Such was their dominance Kerry could only manage a point in the second half that coming from Jackie Horgan on 56 minutes.

All over the pitch Cork were on top and with Aoife Hurley, Finola Neville Ali Smith Katie Walsh, Hayley Ryan and Kate Wall helping themself to points the result was never in doubt and Mark McCarthy emptied the bench as he brought on fresh legs.

Cork will head to Galway next weekend for a meeting with the home side who recorded a huge victory on Saturday over Tipperary, 2-10 to 1-4. The victory over Kerry ensures Cork of a qualification spot but the push will be on to top the group.

Scorers for Cork: A Smith 1-4 (0-3 f) F Neville 1-1, R Harty, A Hurley 0-2 each, K Kilcommins, C Finn, K Walsh, K Wall H Ryan (f) 0-1 each.

Kerry: P Diggin 0-4 (0-2 f) , J Horgan 0-2.

CORK: S Beausang; C Daly, D Carroll, G Hannon; A Moloney (c), A O’Callaghan, C Kingston; L Callanan, K Kilcommins; K O’Keeffe, A Smith, R Harty; C Finn, F Neville, A Hurley.

Subs: H Ryan for C Kingston (39), K Walsh for C Finn (41), K Wall for F Neville (45), J O’Leary for L Callanan (inj 49), A Nic A Bhaird for R Harty (56), H Sexton for A Moloney (57), M Murphy for A Smith (57).

KERRY: A Fitzgerald; E Ryall, S Murphy, M Costello; A O’ Connor(c), N Leen, A Behan; P Diggin, K Lynch; R Mc McCarthy, J Horgan, L Collins; AM Leen, J Fitzell, C Spillane.

Subs: E Slattery for S Murphy (40), A Whelan for A M Leen (47), B Horan for J Fitzell (42), S Walsh for C Spillane (58), S Lawlor for K Walsh (58), S Mc McCarthy for N Leen (inj 63).

Referee: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick).