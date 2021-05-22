Cork City bottom and without a win after eight games after loss to Treaty United

Cork City 2 Treaty United 3

CORK City ended Series One of the Women’s National League bottom of the table and without a victory in eight games as they were beaten 3-2 by Munster rivals Treaty United at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Sarah McKevitt and a Becky Cassin penalty wasn’t enough for City, who have now lost all four matches at their new home, as a brace from Rebecca Horgan and a stunning finish from Gillian Keenan earned Treaty their first victory of the campaign.

Éabha O’Mahony and Becky Cassin came into this game having registered the most passes in the entire division, 376 and 317 respectively, but they struggled to gain City a grip on proceedings in the opening exchanges.

Goalkeeper Abby McCarthy had also made the most saves in the league with 41 and she was forced to deny former City playmaker Olivia Gibson’s long-range effort inside the first minute.

Treaty started brightly, benefitting from having no game last weekend, and midfielder Jenna Slattery twice went close but on both occasions she failed to hit the target.

The hosts eventually grew into the contest and shortly after O’Mahony curled a shot just past the far left post from the edge of the penalty area, Lauren Singleton’s ambitious strike from 40 plus yards dropped just over the crossbar.

Just when it looked like a City goal was coming, they fell behind just past the quarter of an hour mark as United’s number nine Rebecca Horgan was picked out by her sister Aoife on the edge of the box, and her powerful hit beat Abby McCarthy, who got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.

City were dealt another huge blow when Danielle Burke, who was a doubt before the game, was forced to withdraw with another injury.

Becky Cassin, captain of Cork City, heads down the ball in midfield. Picture: Larry Cummins.

But her teammates rallied in her absence and they snatched an equaliser in the 31st minute through McKevitt.

The Tipperary native scored the club’s first goal back at Turner’s Cross during their defeat to Wexford Youths in their last home outing and she scored in a similar fashion here, deceiving the opposition shot-stopper with a sensational drive from 30 plus yards.

United responded well to that setback. Slattery soon saw an incredible free-kick ruled out because it was an indirect set-piece that sailed directly into the far top corner but they would restore their advantage before the half-time break.

Goalkeeper Michaela Mitchell claimed the assist as her long kick out sent Rebecca Horgan racing clear behind the defense and she coolly rolled the ball under McCarthy for her second of the afternoon.

The second 45 wasn’t nearly as feisty or as entertaining as the first which suited Treaty and they deservedly added a third with 23 minutes remaining thanks to a sensational goal from Gillian Keenan.

The attacker charged at the defence, cut onto her right foot, and blasted a thunderous strike into the far top left corner of the net.

City battled until the end and they grabbed a late consolation through a Becky Cassin penalty but they would finish the game with 10 players as Katie McCarthy, unfortunately, picked up a painful injury to compound their miserable afternoon.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke, Lauren Singleton; Becky Cassin, Éabha O’Mahony; Christina Dring, Eva Mangan, Sarah McKevitt; Laura Shine.

Subs: Ríona Crowley for Danielle Burke (16), Shaunagh McCarthy for Lauren Walsh (ht), Sophie Liston for Eva Mangan (59), Katie McCarthy for Laure Shine (59), Lauren Egbuloniu for Lauren Singleton (71).

TREATY UNITED: Michaela Mitchell; Eimear Carey, Shannon Parbat, Jesse Mendez, Eve O’Sullivan; Tara O’Gorman, Gillian Keenan; Jenna Slattery, Olivia Gibson, Aoife Horgan; Rebecca Horgan.

Subs: Lauren Keane for Eimear Carey (57), Cara Griffin for Gillian Keenan (69), Aine Walsh for Rebecca Horgan (72).

Referee: Claire Purcell.