Colin Healy: Cobh Ramblers away will be a very difficult game

CORK City manager Colin Healy was disappointed with how his players managed the second half in their game against Galway United at Turner's Cross on Friday.

Healy saw his side concede a last-minute equaliser against the Tribesmen, who had a man sent-off in the 44th minute and speaking after the game, the City boss felt his side should have been better.

“I just thought in the second half we didn’t control the game. Especially, when they were down to 10 men. We gave away silly possession, that allowed them back into the game.

"They are very dangerous on set plays. We were giving away silly free kicks in wide areas. They get a throw-in. We didn’t deal with it, and they scored. We should have defended it better, but we didn’t, and we got punished for it.

“Bagsy (Cian Bargary) had a chance in the first half. I thought we could have been better in the final third, by slipping passes in behind their defenders. I just thought we didn’t control the game in the second half and that’s the frustrating thing for me. We need to control it a small bit better.

“We lost four in a row and we are picking up points at the moment. We are still a young team. The boys, they will give you everything. Unfortunately, we were just done by a last-minute goal."

City’s clash against Galway was their final fixture in the first round of games of the First Division. The Rebel Army have collected just nine points from their opening nine league fixtures and when asked how he would assess his team so far this season, Healy said: “They’re okay. We are putting points on the board.

"It’s still a young team. There is still a lot of improvement to be done. We will do that in training. In the last 20 minutes, I thought we could have been better in the final third.

If we can be better in the final third, we will get more points on the board.

"We are still doing a lot of work on the training ground. So, the more games, hopefully, the better they will become.”

Cork City's Cian Coleman brings the ball under control from Galway United's Stephen Walsh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Next, City travel to St Coleman’s Park to take on a Cobh Ramblers side that sits just below City in the table. Both teams need the three points and Healy knows that it will be a tough game for his side.

“We go down to Cobh.

It’s going to be a very, very, difficult game. It always is against Cobh.

"The boys will come in tomorrow. Do their warm down, and we will get ready for a massive game against Cobh on Friday night.

“We just focus one game at a time. We’ll focus on Cobh now. If we can go down and pick up the three points, then we move onto the next game. There are loads of games. We just build and go again Friday night,” Healy added.

City’s goalscorer Jack Baxter has impressed this season but with his loan from Preston North End due to expire on June 30, the midfielder is unsure whether his stay on Leeside will be extended.

“There are a couple of more games, I want to do as well as I can. Help the team as much as I can. I've not really thought about it, and I have to speak to people about it.

"I feel like it’s a big preseason with going back to Preston. So, I will have to take that into consideration."