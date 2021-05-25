Cobh Ramblers hoping to bring in players on loan from Burnley

COBH Ramblers could get players on loan from English Premier League side Burnley in the July transfer window, according to manager Stuart Ashton.

“The simple answer is yes it could be a possibility, but it is one that has to be looked at in more detail at this stage,” Ashton said when asked by The Echo about the potential for arrivals on loan from Burnley this summer.

“That’s part of it, but it has to be right for both clubs. If they are looking for players to go on loan, they’ll talk to us and see if it’s the right fit. It’s a great opportunity for us.

“There is a possibility of it happening this summer. Their season is finishing this week, the underage seasons as well, so that timing might just count against us with the transfer window. It’s definitely a possibility, but it has to be looked at in more detail at this stage.”

Ashton, who was an apprentice at Burnley before moving to Cork City in the 1980s, outlined how he feels the strategic partnership with Burnley will have a major impact on Cobh in the years to come.

“It shows the intent of Cobh Ramblers, that we have gone and been talking to these clubs. The Burnley one progressed well and the board felt it was best for the club.

“So it is a great move for the community, for the club as a whole, for attracting players from not only Munster now as well, but other clubs further afield.

For all of our underage teams now, it is a great incentive for those guys, where they could progress their careers.

“If they showcase themselves at our level, then they have got an opportunity of going over to Burnley, a Premier League club.” What will be of more concern more presently is Cobh’s poor run of form on the pitch.

Despite the news off the pitch this week, on the field Ramblers fell to a fourth league defeat in a row in Athlone after initially taking the lead through Killian Cooper.

The game with Athlone marked the end of the first third of the season for Ramblers, which has panned out to be somewhat of a disappointment for Cobh.

When asked what his message would be for Ramblers supporters at this particular point, Ashton added:

“We are disappointed at the minute with our league position. If we keep it tight, cut out the mistakes and the poor decisions, we’ll give anyone a good game.

“ We have to start showing that, it’s no good feeling sorry for ourselves. It’s putting us at the wrong end of the table and we have to put it right.”