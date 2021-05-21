Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 14:30

Cork soccer: New Business and Shipping League season begins in July

2020/21 Shield final will take place on June 27 before the countdown begins to the new campaign
Ger Quigley (Martin Harvey Solicitors), gets his tackle in on Jay Bazz captain Rory Murphy during the team's Sports Gear Direct Shield encounter at Ringmahon Park last season.

Finbarr Buckley

THE Cork Business and Shipping League kicks off again from July 17 with the commencement of the 2021/22 season.

In accordance with an announcement from the FAI that leagues can extend their 2020/21 campaigns, the CBL intends to play the postponed Shield final between four-time finalists Doolan’s Cow Bar and Martin Harvey Solicitors, appearing in their first final, at Turner’s Cross on Sunday, June 27 as a curtain-raiser.

Secretary Peter Travers said: "We’re delighted to be able to return to playing football this summer. There will be a lot of work to be done between now and then, getting in contact with existing clubs and reaching out to new clubs who may be interested in joining our league.

"I know teams are itching to get back to competitive football. Our start in mid-July should coincide with teams having had enough time to get match fit and play their requisite number of friendlies. We will as usual begin the season with our shield competition which will give teams a further opportunity to prepare for the league and cup competitions ahead.

Of course, 2022 is a very big one for the league as we will be celebrating our 70th anniversary and the return to football couldn’t have come at a better time for the league. 

"We hope to run a number of events to celebrate the event and would welcome if anyone has photographs of past teams that they might send them onto us. 

"We wish all our teams, managers and supporters a safe return and every success for the season ahead." 

It was proposed at the latest meeting that existing clubs will not be charged a club registration fee for next season and the player registration fee of €8 will be based on new players signed to clubs. However, clubs will continue to pay the club disciplinary bond of €30 in accordance with CBL rules.

New clubs intending to join will be charged a special once-off Covid-19 registration fee of €100 along with the disciplinary bond of €30 and the €8 per player registration fee.

The league intends to continue its ongoing sponsorship deal with Adrian Ryan of Sports Gear Direct, Tramore Road Commercial Park, with a view to offering all clubs a voucher towards the purchase of playing accessories to alleviate their costs coming into the new season.

