Kieran Kingston rings changes for Cork hurlers' clash with Westmeath

THE Cork hurlers have freshened up the starting 15 for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Westmeath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

Kieran Kingston and his selectors are without Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Kingston, Declan Dalton and Colm Spillane through injury, and have used this as an opportunity to hand a debut to Ger Collins, younger brother of first-choice keeper Patrick Collins, with Daire Connery, Conor Cahalane, Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly also included.

Cork’s Ger Collins makes his senior league debut against Westmeath. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Eoin Cadogan returns to the line-up at full-back, having made an appearance as a sub in Thurles last Saturday, with captain Patrick Horgan coming out to centre-forward. Bill Cooper is included on the bench, having missed the win over Waterford and draw with Tipp in recent weeks.

Mark Coleman and Jack O'Connor are rested here, with Damien Cahalane, Niall O'Leary and Billy Hennessy dropping to the bench.

Tim O'Mahony is swapped from midfield to wing-back, where he excelled against the Déise, and Darragh Fitzgibbon goes from half-forward to midfield.

This game isn't live on TV, but can be watched for €5 on the GAAGo streaming service.

CORK (v Westmeath):

Ger Collins (Ballinhassig);

Seán O'Leary Hayes (Midleton), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas), Seán O'Donoghue (Inniscarra);

Tim O'Mahony (Newtown), Rob Downey (Glen Rovers), Niall Cashman (Blackrock);

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh);

Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr's), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers, c), Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Luke Meade (Newcestown).

Subs: Eoin Davis (St Catherine's), Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr's), James O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr's), Bill Cooper (Youghal), Tadhg Deasy (Blackrock), Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Brian Turnbull (Douglas), Daniel Meaney (Blackrock).