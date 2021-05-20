Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 20:23

Cork to face Tipperary and Meath in All-Ireland ladies football championship group stages

Cork's Orla Finn in action against Éabha Rutledge of Dublin during the Lidl Ladies National Football League. Orla and her team-mates will face Tipperary and Meath in the group stages of this year's All-Ireland championship.

CORK will face Tipperary and Meath in the group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship.

No doubt that draw will add a bit of spice to their opening league game on Friday night as they face Tipperary in that as well.

Cork will be firm favourites to emerge from the group with one from Tipp or Meath to join them in the quarter-finals.

The championship is made up of four groups, with three teams in three groups, and four in Group 1. 

The top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals, which are returning this year.

There are four seeded teams in the senior championship which meant that Cork, Dublin, Armagh and Galway were kept apart.

Fixtures will be agreed and circulated in the coming days/weeks by the LGFA, with the games set to commence on the weekend of July 10/11.

