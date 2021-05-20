Cork ladies footballers name side for Tipperary clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK have named their side for their opening Lidl Ladies National Football League clash with Tipperary tomorrow night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Nine of the side that lost the All-Ireland final to Dublin last December will start. Emma Spillane, Aisling Kelleher, Sarah Hayes, Sadhbh O'Leary, Brid O'Sullivan and Emma Cleary come in and are getting their chance to nail down a starting spot for the championship in nine weeks time.

O'Leary and Cleary are capable of causing any defence problems, and the returning Brid O'Sullivan from injury is another welcome addition.

Hannah Looney moves from midfield to half-forward and is sure to add some physicality to that line. Her spot in the centre of the park goes to Sarah Hayes who has impressed with divisional side West Cork, as well as with her club Roscarbery in the last few seasons.

Emma Spillane also returns from injury in defence and Erika O'Shea, who was superb last season, will start in the half-back line.

Martina O'Brien will captain the side from goal, with throw-in at 7.30pm at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday night.

Tipp have also named their side with captain, Aishling Moloney, lining out at half-forward.

CORK: M O'Brien; S Kelly, R Phelan, E Spillane; E O'Shea, A Kelleher, M Duggan; M O'Callaghan, S Hayes; O Finn, C O'Sullivan, H Looney; S O'Leary, B O'Sullivan and E Cleary.

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; R Daly, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A R Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; E Carroll, E Morrissey, A Moloney; C O'Dwyer, A Delaney, M Creedon.