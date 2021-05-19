Neptune graduate Sean McCarthy is making huge strides in New York

-SEAN McCARTHY is the latest Cork basketball graduate to solidify his name in the American collegiate ranks.

The former Neptune point-guard has signed his letter of intent to play his basketball and continue his studies next year at Felician University, just 12 miles outside of New York city.

This decision which McCarthy made public on Instagram at the start of the month follows a prolific season at the Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. McCarthy completed a 'postgraduate' year Stateside, where students are granted an extra year of high school eligibility in order to gain an extra year of development on the court and in the classroom.

The former Coláiste Choilm pupil was quick to heap praise upon his time at PSA.

“I feel that my time at the Putnam Science Academy really helped me in developing my game as I got the opportunity to train and workout at a high level every day. Even with Covid restrictions, we still got the chance to play a lot of games which provided me with a lot of exposure to college coaches.”

The decision for the 19-year-old Cork native was made easier by earning himself a scholarship offer to play under coach Ivan Lewis. McCarthy has remained in contact with his new head coach since February and talks between the two began to escalate quickly at the beginning of last month.

“In early April I went on a visit to see the college where I got the chance to train with the team. From there, they offered me a full athletic scholarship.”

McCarthy returned to Cork after a fruitful year in high school came to its natural end.

“I came home to Ireland and we have stayed in contact since. I really liked the campus and the school suited me academically as well; so I felt that Felician was the best fit for me.”

McCarthy is confident that his valuable playing experience for both club and country will help him to transition to the college courts.

I feel that I’m ready to make the step up. I’m looking to improve my overall game and become a more complete player.

“I have become stronger and more versatile as a player over the past year which I think will stand to me in college and will allow me to play in multiple spots on the floor.”

Even after a full season of American basketball, McCarthy still feels drawn to a return to club basketball back home.

“I definitely miss playing with Neptune. I have been very fortunate to work with great coaches in the club who really helped my development as a player.

“I’m constantly in contact with my teammates and hopefully I’ll get the chance to play Super League basketball with Neptune after my college career.”