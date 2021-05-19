Seandún division plan for backdoor in 2021 hurling and football championships 

THE Seandún division plan to return to league action on June 7.

It has been a tough year for the GAA fraternity, but divisional secretary Mick Buckley is hoping that normality kicks back soon.

“We are splitting the leagues as we only have six weeks to get that programme finished and that’s the only way clubs can get games played before they play championship,” said Buckley.

When you are secretary of a division or club it can be very demanding, and Buckley is philosophical in trying to sum up how this season will pan out.

“The questions that clubs are asking me or similar to what I am asking the county board so I would ask for a bit of patience because believe me as a division we want to get the action up and running."

The Seandún championships will have to go hand in hand with the Cork County Board equivalent and the Seandún runaí they are two and a half months away from the draw.

It will be July before we make the draw and this year, I am hoping we are given time for a back-door system in preference to a knockout system, but time will be of the essence.”

There was an idea being thrown around that Seandún would run a city club's senior tournament of games but that seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

“It was been touted when nothing was happening but in reality, senior clubs have little time and I think that plan will not materialise this season.”

He is disappointed there will be no U20 football or hurling championships played across Cork this season in the current proposed master fixture list released by the county board.

“The hurling was already taken from us, but I think it’s sad that young lads will no longer get the opportunity to strut their skills in Ballinlough as over the years many top players played in these championships.”

With so many clubs in the Seandún division, it's always harder to complete leagues and championships and it’s not as easy as some people envisage to get things done.

“I take people’s opinions on board but in all honesty, we can only follow the instructions of the county board as we cannot go on a solo mission.”

Over the years Seandún have always had dedicated officers and for the second year Na Piarsaigh clubman Mick Higgins is chairman. Redmonds stalwart Mick O’Shea is vice-chairman and his many years of experience is crucial in the city division.

“I think we are all bored and rearing to get teams back on the field of play and hopefully the start of June will see teams getting back doing what they love best."