THE Clonakilty Food Company has announced a three-year partnership with Cork LGFA’s U14, U16 and minor squads as well as becoming a new sleeve sponsor of the Cork senior ladies football team.

Announcing their sponsorship of Cork LGFA's underage inter-county championship teams, the new three-year partnership incorporates the sponsorship of Cork LGFA's U14, U16 and minor championship teams as well as Cork's football development academies, summer camps and sleeve sponsor of the Cork senior ladies.

Clonakilty Food Co. is a West Cork family run business and makers of the world famous Clonakilty Black pudding.

This new partnership is fantastic news for ladies football in Cork, not just at senior but, crucially, also at underage level for the county’s future footballers who will develop over the next 3 years.

“Clonakilty is not just a brand it is a family – from the people who work with us every day, to the local community from where our story began, to the many families across the county and country who enjoy our quality products,” said Colette Twomey, MD and Co-Founder, Clonakilty Food Co.

“We are delighted for Cork LGFA to join our extended family and to offer our support to players and their coaches in reaching their full potential at club and inter-county level. They are, after all, the senior county stars of the future.

“Above all, we want to play our part in fostering and facilitating the underage Ladies Gaelic players to continue and develop their love of sport, and to celebrate the joy in taking part.”

Clonakilty Food Co. is a proud Cork business with strong community ties.

Their Blackpudding was first made in Clonakilty, West Cork, almost 150 years ago.

Since the Twomey family took responsibility for the Blackpudding and its secret spice recipe in the 1970’s, its popularity has continued to grow in Ireland and now around the world.

Over the years they have extended their product offering to include Clonakilty Whitepudding, Sausages, Rashers and most recently Veggie Pudding.

Colette Twomey and her company’s decision to partner with Cork LGFA was an easy choice after witnessing the growth in the sport’s popularity and increasing number of young girls playing football throughout the county.

“Cork is always dear to our hearts and we saw the huge number of young girls that are anxious to play ladies football and represent their county,” Colette Twomey said.

“Girls play ladies football for Cork from underage, through their teenage years and right up to senior level. Clonakilty Food Co. is a family business and this partnership is extending that family to all these young, aspiring footballers. They are the underage footballers of today but the seniors of tomorrow.” The hundreds of footballers currently trialling for the Cork LGFA U14, U16 and minor panels will immediately benefit from Clonakilty Food Co’s partnership and investment over the next three years. That’s something that Colette Twomey and her company’s brand name are delighted to be a part of.

“It is great to see the enthusiasm around this announcement,” Colette Twomey commented.

“The enthusiasm we have seen from mentors and trainers since engaging with Cork LGFA has been fantastic. If that enthusiasm is passed on to the players then it is going to be really good for them and life-changing. Things like teamwork are life skills and preparing these young girls for life. This sponsorship is an opportunity for us to engage with so many of the young footballers who represent their county.” The Clonakilty Food company is no stranger to partnering with some of Cork’s best known sporting organisations including Cork City FC and Cork City Women’s FC. A bulging portfolio of West Cork club sponsorships is now further enhanced by the company’s association with Cork LGFA.

“There are some sponsorships where you sign the cheque and that is about as far as it goes but I can already see the level of engagement and enthusiasm of Cork LGFA and no money can pay for that,” Colette Twomey added.

“We are supporting Cork LGFA with a heart and a half and already getting it (enthusiasm) back. The positivity is infectious. What we are doing is investing in the future. I believe that sport is so important in a young person’s life. The life skills they gain, even if they leave it at 20 years of age, they things they learn during their teens will stand to them for life.” News of a new partnership with Clonakilty Food Co. is the most welcome of boosts for Cork LGFA heading into their 2021 senior and underage championships.