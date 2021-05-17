Lord Mayor honours Cork's top boxing administrator Michael O'Brien as one of his five civic awards receipients

Michael O'Brien, President of the Cork County Boxing Board, was recently presented with a civic award by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh.

Each year the Lord Mayor presents a civic award to five categories who have given distinguished service to the community.

Lord Mayor, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh said he was delighted to honour Mick for his services to the sport of boxing.

"I am delighted to nominate Michael O'Brien given the remarkable contribution he had made to developing boxing over the last ten years."

He added that he and the Lady Mayoress Stephanie had witnesses Michael's great work with boxing for many years now at various functions and awards ceremonies.

Cork's first citizen believes that boxing as a sport is very much underfunded and it is remarkable to see Cork delivering outstanding results at national and international levels.

"Under O'Brien's leadership the sport had become very smart in its approach," said the Lord Mayor, who said it was delightful to see members of the County Board and Ex-Boxers Association wear their blazers with distinction at all public events.

"Michael had made a great contribution to developing the profile of the sport and his organisational abilities are first class at all times.

"The amount of people that have been honoured from Cork's boxing past is truly remarkable, and it is now his time to be honoured and appreciated.

"On behalf of the people of Cork, I delighted to present you with the Lord Mayor's silver medal and bestow a civic award on you in recognition of your wonderful work as a sports volunteer."

Michael O'Brien responded by thanking the Lord Mayor and since 1936 boxing has had a link with City Hall and he was delighted to be the first boxing recipient of such a prestigious accolade.

O'Brien was accompanied downstairs and out onto the plinth in City Hall where he received a surprise guard of honour provided by members of the Cork Ex Boxers Association and County Board.