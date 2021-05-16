Shane Baragry from Ballyoran outside Fermoy had an afternoon to savour as he partnered his second career two-timer at the United Foxhounds Point to Point

THERE were eight races at Sunday’s United Foxhounds point-to-point fixture at Ballindenisk, the final meeting of the season in the Cork and Waterford region, and 22-year-old Shane Baragry from Ballyoran outside Fermoy had an afternoon to savour as he partnered his second career two-timer.

22-year-old Baragry, who plans to turn professional over the summer, completed his brace aboard the Batt O’Connell-trained Truckin With Paddy in the closing six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden. The towering Truckin With Paddy, who was placed second on two occasions in the autumn, was always positioned quite close to the pace in this 17-runner contest and he mastered Kalanasi Dream on the flat to beat Louis Archdeacon’s charge by two lengths.

“He’s a tough horse that stayed at it well and he liked the better ground, “said O’Connell of the Conna Enclosure Syndicate-owned Truckin With Paddy, whom he bought as a foal.

United Hunt Point-to-Point racing at Ballindenisk, Co Cork, behind closed dooors due to Covid-19 Lockdown measures.

Baragry, who presently rides out with Liam Burke, was earlier on the mark aboard The Commons (Co Tipperary)-based owner/trainer/breeder Michael Barrett’s Bolintlea in the first division of the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

The six-year-old Bolintlea effortlessly picked up the running before two out and she then stormed clear in the style of a considerably better than average sort to beat Marriage Ring by 10 lengths.

Former accomplished amateur rider Barrett remarked of Bolintlea: ”She’s a mare that we bred ourselves and she had been going well at some of the local gallops around us at home.“

Eugene O’Sullivan kept his supporters happy by sending out ex hurdler Citizen’s Army to make a triumphant points debut under his nephew Michael O’Sullivan in the second part of this same contest.

Citizen’s Army, a half-sister to O’Sullivan’s recent Dawstown maiden winner Frontline Citizen, made her way to the front after the final fence and she was always possessing too many aces for runner-up Queshi Bridge thereafter with three lengths the ultimate winning margin.

Owner/trainer O’Sullivan reported of Citizen’s Army, homebred by his late father Eoin: ”She was always staying on at the end of her races over hurdles during when the point-to-point season was suspended and, on that form, she was entitled to win here.

"She may run in another point next weekend and she will be probably going back to the track after that.“

The Marie Harding-trained Ballygrifincottage readily put his rivals to the sword in the winners of two.

Ballygrifincottage surged to the front with Eoin O’Brien before the final fence with a good jump here putting the issue beyond all doubt and the recent Lisronagh maiden winner, owned and bred by Mrs Mary Turner from Kilavullen, duly defeated Ruairi Ruadh by six lengths.

On this evidence, it would appear that Ballygrifincottage is well up to track standard.

Robin De Roost supplemented his recent Dawstown success by winning the open lightweight under his Athboy, Co Meath-based owner/trainer/rider Peter Duffy.

The 11-year-old Robin De Roost, a former dual track scorer, always travelled with purpose and he asserted coming to the last to see off Er Dancer by two lengths.

Colin Bowe sent out two winners and the champion handler initially struck with newcomer Pimlico Point in the four-year-old maiden.

The Flemensfirth-sired Pimlico Point picked up the running before the second last and he then survived a final fence error with Barry O’Neill to account for Glencorrib Sky by three lengths.

Arizona Cardinal, who pulled up on his only previous outing at Necarne in September, completed the Bowe brace by getting on top from before the last with Harley Dunne to see off East Street by two lengths in the second division of the five-year-old geldings’ maiden.