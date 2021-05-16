Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 11:25

Going to Tokyo! Cork rowers qualify boat for Olympics

Ireland's lightweight double and Ireland's women's four qualify for Olympics
Going to Tokyo! Cork rowers qualify boat for Olympics

Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen have qualified the Lightweight Double for the Olympics.

Ireland's Women's Four crew and Ireland's lightweight double crew have qualified their boats for the Olympics. 

The crew of Emily Hegarty of Skibbereen RC and UCC RC, Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC), Aifric Keogh (UCC RC) and Fiona Murtagh (NUIG) won gold this morning at the final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne.

And with it came an even bigger prize, the biggest of them all... they qualified the boat for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh have qualified their boat for the Olympics. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile
Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh have qualified their boat for the Olympics. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

The four rowed a terrific race, leading from start to finish in a dominant performance.

Earlier this morning, Lightweight Double rowers Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey of UCC RC finished second in their semi-final, and progressed to the final later this morning. They had a terrific win in their heat and look in great form going into that final.

And in that tense final just minutes ago, Cork rowers Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen of UCC RC clinched the final Olympic qualification spot for Ireland when they finished third in the final.  

Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen hitting the line in third to secure Ireland a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen hitting the line in third to secure Ireland a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this morning, Clonmel's Daire Lynch finished fourth in the single scull semi-final, just missing out on a final place.

Read More

Basketball has always been a family affair for the Foley brothers

More in this section

New Cork AUL soccer season will begin in July New Cork AUL soccer season will begin in July
The big interview: Amy O'Connor on club versus county, Páirc life and playing soccer for Ireland The big interview: Amy O'Connor on club versus county, Páirc life and playing soccer for Ireland
Daire O'Leary and Mark McCarthy 12/12/2020 Tough draws for Cork minor and U20 teams in 2021 Munster championship
Cork v Tipperary - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2

Cork hurlers make four changes for trip to Tipp in the league

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY