Going to Tokyo! Cork rowers qualify boat for Olympics

Ireland's Women's Four crew and Ireland's lightweight double crew have qualified their boats for the Olympics.

The crew of Emily Hegarty of Skibbereen RC and UCC RC, Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC), Aifric Keogh (UCC RC) and Fiona Murtagh (NUIG) won gold this morning at the final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne.

And with it came an even bigger prize, the biggest of them all... they qualified the boat for the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh have qualified their boat for the Olympics. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

The four rowed a terrific race, leading from start to finish in a dominant performance.

Earlier this morning, Lightweight Double rowers Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey of UCC RC finished second in their semi-final, and progressed to the final later this morning. They had a terrific win in their heat and look in great form going into that final.

And in that tense final just minutes ago, Cork rowers Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen of UCC RC clinched the final Olympic qualification spot for Ireland when they finished third in the final.

Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen hitting the line in third to secure Ireland a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this morning, Clonmel's Daire Lynch finished fourth in the single scull semi-final, just missing out on a final place.