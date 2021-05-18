Bantry new GAA facilities to cater for 550 club members and 26 teams

BANTRY BLUES GAA Club is currently engaged in major development work on their club grounds.

The Carbery divisional club is currently working on upgrading their second pitch into a full-sized playing pitch.

The progressive club is in the process of fencing off their grounds and they have built a retaining wall at one end in recent weeks.

Club chairman Philly Spillane is delighted with the work so far.

“We developed our main pitch in 2019. We had a training field adjacent to the main pitch and we developed part of that into an astroturf in 2015. In 2017 we bought a bit of land off both our neighbours. We are going to develop that field.

“The training field when it is finished will be fit to host any game."

Spillane, who is in his second year as chairman of the Blues, said the club hopes to erect floodlights on the new training pitch in time.

“We were going very well from a fundraising point of view until last year when like every club we experienced a huge drop in revenue. The Rebels’ Bounty draw was very helpful. We returned 500 members which was hugely beneficial.

“Our club lotto is also going well. We have achieved a lot in recent years. In 2015 we did the astroturf. In 2016 we kitted out our gym.

“We completed our main pitch in June 2019. We also have planning for a ball alley.

Our development plans also feature putting in floodlights. Bringing in as much finance as possible will dictate in what order we achieve all this going forward.”

The club chairman said the club caters for over 550 members, between adult and underage teams in both codes and ladies’ football.

“We are catering for 26 teams so we need to provide the best facilities for them to hone their skills.

“It is our duty as club officials to do our best to provide state-of-the-art facilities. It was great to see the underage players resume training in recent weeks.

“It is great to see such much activity on the club grounds again. We have great numbers at underage level, with plenty of club members helping out with the coaching.”

Philly is very optimistic for the future of the club at all grades.

“There is a great spirit in the club. We are building nicely at all levels. We have lots of talented players in the club. The future is bright."