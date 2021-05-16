Ronan McCarthy on his ban: I'll have something to say about that at a later stage

RONAN McCarthy declined to comment on his controversial 12-week suspension arising from the bonding session on Youghal beach at the start of the year.

Cork had to forfeit a home league game and instead of hosting Kildare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the game was switched to Semple Stadium instead.

“I am not going to talk about that now. I’ll have something to say about that at a later stage,” he said afterwards.

“My focus is on the game today and to be fair there is a very quick turnaround to the next game.

“People also have to realise this was back in January and we’ve moved on from this months ago.

“To some extent, it had no effect on the team at all because it was a personal suspension and it’s certainly something I am not going to talk about today.

Maybe at a later stage, when we have some time on our hands we can have a more in-depth discussion on the mechanisms of the GAA disciplinary system."

Despite the obvious disappointment of losing, Cork handed league debuts to three players, Daniel O’Mahony, who started in defence, and Dan Dineen and Blake Murphy, who were both sprung from the bench.

“It’s hard for fellows to come with four weeks’ preparation.

“Yet, I thought young Daniel O’Mahony did well for a new player and we got time into other guys, too.

“There is nothing like getting the first game under your belt and every minute of inter-county experience helps make you a better player.

“We will continue to do that and try to get the balance right by making sure the team is strong as well as guys getting experience.

McCarthy said he didn’t see the incident near the end which resulted in a red card for Brian Hartnett.

“Overall, we couldn’t have any complaint about the result based on the second-half though we worked hard to try and get back into it.

“At the same time we never really looked like scoring a goal either, so we will emphasise the positives going into the next game, but we don’t shy away from the negative either.”