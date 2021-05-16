Top drawer performance by Skywalker Barry at Curraheen Park

THE final of The Clona Blaze At Stud Open 525 Stake carrying a winner’s purse of £7,500 kindly sponsored by Kevin O'Brien was the main attraction on the eleven race card at Curraheen Park on Saturday night with victory going to the well fancied Skywalker Barry (Droopys Jet-Calzaghe Jan) in a brilliant 28.16.

Drawn in trap two the Mark O Donovan trained and Ray Patterson owned October 18 whelp held a slight advantage over his old adversary Seomra Nate at the opening bend and then coming off the better of a slight touch he went two lengths clear at halfway.

Staying on stoutly he had two and a half lengths to spare at the line over the fast finishing Sweep The Yard who relegated Seomra to third place a further length and a half back.

Already the winner of last year’s Juvenile Derby and this year’s Masters he kooks an ideal candidate for The Laurels at the venue later in the year.

Haughty Coady owned by Frank Clune and Anne O'Brien, Mallow made it three on the trot taking an A0 in 28.60.

Away like a flash from his rails draw he then made every post a winning one coming home with four lengths to spare over Deadly Samuri.

Bielsas Rebel trained by Kieran Lynch for Mark O Shea Knockraha followed up on last week’s win with another fine victory in the last, an A1, in a career best 28.67.

Taking over at the third bend he then drew three clear to the line from Sportsmans Misty.

Fiftycashback owned by Denis J. Crowley, Killmallock, a recent Supersprint finalist, ran out an easy winner of an open sprint in a smashing 17.59. Making the opening bend in front and with trouble in behind he drew eight and a half lengths clear to the line from Gortnagrage Moll.

Quivers Prince owned by Liam Murphy, Templeglantine, without a win from eight previous starts, showed a fine dash of early pace in the third, an A3, which saw him hold a two length advantage into the back straight a lead he extended to five and half at the line over Optic Ninja in 28.75.

Garryvoe Captain owned by Pat Moloney, Garryvoe extended his winning sequence to three taking a D1/2 750 in 41.91.

In front from trap-rise he then made every step of the running having two and a half lengths to spare at the line over the fast finishing Ashgrove Classic.

In a repeat of the previous weeks performance Be A Hero rained by Mike English for The One O One Syndicate, Tullow dictated matters from the outset in an open 750 coming home with three lengths to spare over Redzer Ruinart in 41.93.