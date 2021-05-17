Cork hurling boss Kieran Kingston takes positives from draw in Thurles

GIVEN that this was a game Cork could have won but just as easily have lost, manager Kieran Kingston wasn’t overly disappointed with a draw in Semplet Stadium on Saturday night.

The Rebels stay unbeaten after their first two league games for the first time since 2014, when competing in Division 1B, and it was a result achieved despite periods where Tipp were on top. However, having led by two points in injury time, there was also a sense of one that got away.

“Obviously, there were mixed emotions after it,” Kingston said.

“You’re proud of the guys, because there were periods of the games where we were playing poorly but they stuck with it and got a result. On the other side of it then, you’re saying maybe it’s a game we should have won coming down the stretch.”

While Cork didn’t match the five-goal haul of their opening game against Waterford, they did manage two while Tipperary failed to raise a green flag. Given that the hosts played a sweeper, Kingston was happy to have found the net but disappointed that it didn’t lead to a win.

“Yeah, that’s pleasing and it’s obviously something we’re trying to work on,” he said.

“Tipp set up tonight with an extra defender, so obviously you’re not going to have as many opportunities as you would when it’s six on six. At the same time, we created a few and got two and that was very pleasing.

It’s probably frustrating that we didn’t bring it home, though – when you get two goals and don’t concede any, you feel that maybe it’s a game you should win.”

The clean sheet was also heartening.

“We were happy with that,” Kingston said, “because you’re up against a serious, serious full-forward line there.

“As I said, when Tipp set up with an extra man, by default we were going to have one as well, so that helps, but we didn’t give them a goal chance and that was pleasing.

“To me, the most pleasing part was, despite not playing well at times, we still got a result out of the game.

“When you do concede 22 frees, not playing well in patches, to get the result coming down the stretch – maybe should have won, hit the post with the last puck of the game – that was very pleasing.”