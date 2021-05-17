Stuart Ashton: Loss at home to Shels was very tough to take

SATURDAY'S 2-1 defeat to Shelbourne at home was another sickening blow for Cobh Ramblers to take in the 2021 League Of Ireland First Division.

Although Shelbourne showed their character and the Premier Division experience in their squad, it was another mixed performance which saw Ramblers come away with nothing to show for their solid efforts.

The opening half saw Ramblers produce a fine work rate collectively.

They took the lead through a Conor Drinan goal and caused Ian Morris’s side numerous headaches.

A missed Cobh penalty from Charlie Lyons was to prove to be a crucial turning point, as Shelbourne came from behind in the second half to move to the top of the First Division table.

For Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton, losing the contest was a tough blow after playing well for large periods.

“Very hard to take. We went ahead and deservedly so.

"We should have gone 2-0 up. Obviously, Charlie Lyons has missed the penalty, but in fairness, it was a good save.

“Again we have got to look at ourselves first and foremost. In the first half, we matched them, if not were better than them.

“The second half, the bounce they got and the deflection has deflated us. Rightly or wrongly so, when those things happen regularly, then you get deflated.

Cobh Ramblers' Lee Devitt has his shot blocked. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It has taken us time to get back going again and Shelbourne have punished us for that. They got their tails up with an equaliser.

Up until then, I think we matched their quality. Then we just let the lapse go for a ball and a cross, then we are 2-1 down.”

The result was hard to take, as Ramblers more than matched the now current table-toppers in the First Division for large spells of the contest.

MISTAKES

Although there are positives to take, Ashton described how his side needs to get rid of the mistakes from their game which are proving very costly.

“We will look at it and we will regroup again in training. As coaches, we will look at the analysis of it.

“But as it is sinking in, there are positives there. The way we played and the chances we created.

"We just have to eradicate those silly mistakes which are costing us big time.

“We have got to keep believing. Everyone looks at the table and everyone will look at the result tonight and say we have lost again.

“But we have got to take the positives and as we are saying as a group there, we have matched the top team in this division.

"We have played the other teams in the last few games, no one has come out and completely beat us, it is just we are causing our own problems and we have got to eradicate that quickly.”