Cork denied at death as Tipp snatch draw in hurling league

Tipperary 2-16 Cork 0-22

CORK remain unbeaten after two Allianz HL Division 1 Group A games, but a draw against Tipperary in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening will feel more like a point dropped than a point gained.

Kieran Kingston’s side didn’t trail after Patrick Horgan struck a 44th-minute goal to level at 0-14 to 2-8 and they were two points in front in injury time after a point from sub Alan Connolly.

However, Tipp corner-back Cathal Barrett had a 74th-minute point to halve the deficit – meaning all of their full-back line registered scores – and a monster free from Jason Forde gave the Premier County their second draw in a row, having tied away to Limerick last week.

Jason Forde of Tipperary in action against Niall Cashman and Billy Hennessy of Cork. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Cork led inside 18 seconds, with Mark Coleman feeding Alan Cadogan for the opening point, and it could have got even better for them as Cadogan placed Jack O’Connor for a goal chance but the corner-forward shot wide when a green flag seemed inevitable.

Tipp settled after that, with points from John O’Dwyer, Jason Forde and John McGrath putting them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead. A pair of Patrick Horgan points had Cork level though and, while Tipp’s Jake Morris put the home side back in front, Cork had the lead with a tenth-minute goal.

Right half-back Robert Downey, prominent throughout, was involved the move which led to midfielder Tim O’Mahony bearing down on goal. While he looked to have lost control and the squirted wide to Horgan, the captain showed the presence of mind to square it again, giving O’Mahony an easy task to finish from a matter of yards out.

However, by the water break, Tipp were level thanks to a pair of Forde frees – he would finish the first half with seven to his name – and the same player made it 0-7 to 1-3 in the 20th minute.

Poor shooting was haunting Cork, with eight first-half wides registered, including the goal chance. Nevertheless, they stayed in the game and were ahead, 1-6 to 0-8, when Robbie O’Flynn pointed on 26 minutes. Unfortunately for the Erin’s Own man, it was his last action as he was forced to retire injured immediately afterwards.

Tipp responded by outscoring the Rebels by five points to two for the remainder of the half, four from Forde with corner-back Barry Heffernan on target, too. O’Mahony, after Cadogan had done well to force a turnover, and Horgan with a free in injury time had Cork’s responses as they turned one point in arrears.

Cork didn’t score their first point of the second half until the 47th minute, but Horgan’s free, after Billy Hennessy was fouled, put them in front. While Tipp did have points from John McGrath and Forde to go 0-14 to 1-8 in front, it was their turn to dogged by bad wides – six in the opening 12 minutes of the second half.

So it was that, when Darragh Fitzgibbon’s driving run through the middle on 44 created space for Horgan, his smart finish to the net tied matters before he put Cork in front with the next play.

Tipp were level again as Heffernan set up sub Paul Flynn, but a Cork replacement, Daire Connery, answered that with a long-range effort in the 51st minute to make it 2-10 to 0-15.

It was still that way at the second-half water-break four minutes later, but Cork pushed ahead when the action restarted. First, another sub, Tadhg Deasy, marked his arrival with a point and then Conor Cahalane had his first.

Conor Cahalane takes on Barry Heffernan of Tipperary. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tipp increased the pressure and, though Fitzgibbon and Horgan had points to keep Cork’s noses ahead, the hosts looked to be the coming side as Ronan Maher landed a long-range free, full-back Brian McGrath scored and Forde ended a 21-minute spell without a score.

Barry Heffernan’s second point of the night levelled things, 0-20 to 2-14, but Cork stayed composed.

Conor Cahalane put Cork back in front and then Alan Connolly, the two-goal hero against Waterford, made it a two-point game. There was still time for Tipp to salvage a draw, though.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Forde 0-11 (0-10 f), J McGrath 0-3, B Heffernan 0-2, C Barrett, B McGrath, R Maher (free), J O’Dwyer, J Morris, P Flynn 0-1 each.

Cork: P Horgan 1-6 (0-5 f), T O’Mahony 1-1, A Cadogan, C Cahalane 0-2 each, D Fitzgibbon, D Connery, T Deasy, A Connolly, R O’Flynn 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; B Heffernan, B McGrath, C Barrett; Pádraic Maher, S Kennedy, R Maher; A Flynn, N McGrath; J Morris, J Forde, N O’Meara; J O’Dwyer, J McGrath, W Connors.

Subs: M Breen for Flynn (40), P Flynn for O’Meara (44), P Cadell for N McGrath, Patrick Maher for O’Dwyer (both 56), B Maher for Connors (60), D Quirke for Morris (64).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Leary Hayes; R Downey, M Coleman, N Cashman; B Hennessy, T O’Mahony; L Meade, D Fitzgibbon, R O’Flynn; A Cadogan, P Horgan, J O’Connor.

Subs: C Cahalane for O’Flynn (28, injured), D Connery for Cashman (45), E Cadogan for Downey, T Deasy for O’Connor (both 53), A Connolly for A Cadogan, S O’Donoghue for O’Leary Hayes (both 59), S Twomey for Meade (70).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)