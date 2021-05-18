'We're a small, young, light team so we'll play to our strengths'

PAUDIE Murray took both positives and negatives from their 3-14 to 0-16 league win over Tipperary on Saturday.

"You’d have to be happy with that. I thought our movement was good. To concede the level of scores we did was probably disappointing, but a lot of them were from frees and that’s something we’ll work on."

While on top, Cork conceded five points in a row deep into the second half.

"Yeah, they played around with their forward line a small bit and crowded the middle of the field and we probably found it hard to transition the ball through that section. We were under pressure for that period but other than that I thought we were quite comfortable throughout."

Cork should have been further ahead at the break but several shot attempts fell short.

"What we spoke about at half-time was that leaving the ball short like that kills us on the counter. Look I suppose our first day out, we played a challenge match last week and obviously, this ground is far bigger so just to get our range in. But as I said to you, overall have to be happy.

"We’re a small, young, light team so we’re got to play to our strengths. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of pace in the side, so I think its key that we keep working on those."

CHANGES

Laura Treacy had a strong game at centre-back.

"Yes, it’s obviously a position that we’re going to try out during the year. Ashling Egan coming in full-back, I thought for her first day out did very well, she’s a lot of learning in front of her. It remains to be seen how things develop."

Cork introduced five subs, some new faces.

"A couple of girls, Cliona Dooley, Isobelle Sheehan from last year’s minor team, I thought it was important that they get a run out here and they’re good players. We’ve 25 on the panel and it will be competitive for places."

Tipperary's Cait Devane congratulates Laura Hayes of Cork after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Cork travel to Waterford in two weeks.

"Today was important as it means that we qualify for the quarter-final so it might put us in the position that we can look at a couple of other players.

It was brilliant to be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I said to the girls that 10 years ago this wasn’t possible. Things have changed dramatically in those 10 years."

When put to Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney that his side finished well despite the game being out of their reach.

"To answer directly, we have to be happy with the way we finished but if you’re saying the game was gone at that stage then you’d have to say that Cork stopped hurling for the last 15 minutes, but I don’t think so.

"I think we won it genuinely. The last 15 minutes we started turning up, getting into our rhythm, putting pressure on Cork, pressurised the puck-out.

"I thought if we were to win anything we were to win the last 15 but as you know it’s 60 minutes and we left ourselves with too much to do. We weren’t up to the pace of the game but that’s the point of the league, see where you are, what you’ve done and what you need to get done going forward."