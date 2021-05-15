Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 17:20

Cork make disappointing start to league by losing to Kildare

The stronger Leinster side were full value for their victory which now puts Cork under pressure to mount a promotion bid to the top flight
Cork's Ruairi Deane with Kevin Flynn of Kildare in Saturday's league game in Thurles. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Cork 0-14 Kildare 2-12 

CORK made a disappointing start to live in Division 2 South, when going down to Kildare in Thurles this afternoon.

And to compound matters half-time substitute Brian Hartnett was shown a red card near the end as Cork kicked the closing five points.

Kildare made a decisive burst in the third quarter thanks to a 50th minute goal from Kevin Flynn, who sped through the defence following a Darragh Kirwan pass to open up a 1-11 to 0-8 lead.

Cork almost replied in kind at the other end but Ian Maguire's fisted effort from a Ruairi Deane pass just clipped the crossbar and over for a point.

But, when Kildare added a second goal on the hour, Cork faced a nine-point deficit and staring defeat in the face, Once again Kirwan was the provider, sending Jimmy Hyland clear and he supplied a cool finish for a 2-12 to 0-9 lead.

In the first-half Cork made a promising start by scoring the opening three points through Cathail O'Mahony, Brian Hurley, from a free, and John O'Rourke, inside seven minutes.

Kevin O'Driscoll made it 0-4 to 0-1, but they wouldn't score again as Kildare cut the deficit to the minimum by the water break.

Ian Maguire ended a 13-minute barren spell by making it 0-5 to 0-3 only for Kildare to hit a couple of points to tie matters approaching the interval.

And while John O'Rourke edged Cork in front again, Kildare responded with a Paul Cribbin equaliser and then the lead for the first time with a pointed free from substitute Neil Flynn in injury time, 0-7 to 0-6.

Darragh Kirwan of Kildare in action against Daniel O'Mahony of Cork. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Scorers for Cork: C O'Mahony 0-6, 5f, J O'Rourke and I Maguire 0-2 each, B Hurley 0-2f, K O'Driscoll, C Sheehan 0-1 each. 

Kildare: J Hyland 1-2, 2f, K Flynn 1-0, N Flynn 0-3, 2f, 1'45, D Flynn, P Cribbin and D Kirwan 0-2 each, L Flynn 0-1.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), S Meehan (Kiskeam), K Flahive (Douglas); P Walsh (Kanturk), S Powter (Douglas), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), captain, K O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), S White (Clonkilty), R Deane (Bantry Blues); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), B Hurley (Castlehaven), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown). 

Subs: B Hartnett (Douglas) for O'Callaghan half-time, D Dineen (Cill na Martra) for Hurley injured 43, K O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Powter and C Sheehan (Eire Og) for O'Driscoll 58, B Murphy (St Vincent's) for Deane 61, T Corkery (Cill na Martra) for Maguire 66.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O'Grady, E Doyle; K Flynn, D Hyland, R Houlihan; L Flynn, A Masterson; A Beirne, D Flynn, P Cribbin; J Hyland, K Feely, D Kirwan. 

Subs: N Flynn for D Flynn injured 30, C Kavanagh for Houlihan 52, F Conway for L Flynn and C Hartley for Beirne 54.

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).

