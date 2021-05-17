'It felt like two points dropped...' Cork City rue missed chances at UCD

THREE successive clean sheets for Cork City after their goalless draw away to UCD on Friday night.

City went into the game as underdogs but having created the best opportunities of the match, they were unlucky not to get all three points. Speaking after the match, City boss Colin Healy was satisfied with the point but felt his side could have gotten more from the game.

“It was a good point. We defended well. We had a lot of opportunities, but it was a good point overall. We had a lot of chances but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

"We had a chance in the first half, when Jack (Walsh) had the header and Cian Murphy follows up. Then, Baggsy (Cian Bargary) had one and the keeper saves it. We had one or two in the second half as well but unfortunately, just didn’t go in.

“It’s a clean sheet again. The boys defended well. They were honest. They defended very well as a team, but we had some good chances. We just couldn’t finish off the game,” said Healy.

Having taken four points from their previous two games, City manager changed formation for their clash with UCD. The manager explained that he thought that by changing the shape of the team to 3-5-2, it would allow them to press the Students higher up the pitch.

“I changed the formation because, looking at the way they, I just thought going 4-4-2, they might get a small bit more possession. I just matched them up.

I thought if we get a high press, if we get after them, then we might get a bit of joy from it.

"I thought it worked, but we just couldn’t take the opportunities that we had.

“They will always work hard. They are great lads that way. We changed the system. We did a bit of work on it there during the week. Against UCD, they are a good footballing team.

"I knew, if I went in with a 4-4-2, I just thought, they might have more possession than what I would like. So, I changed the system to get after them a bit more in higher areas.

CONSISTENT

One of City’s standout players this season has been Cian Coleman. The former Cobh Ramblers, along with Ronan Hurley, are the two outfielders that have started in all of City’s eight league games this season.

Coleman, echoed the views of his manager, believing that they had the opportunities to win the game but is happy with the draw.

It feels like points dropped. We definitely had the best chances.

"The one in the first half [Murphy’s effort] is cleared off the line. If that goes in, it’s a different game. We were the team going for the win at the end, they weren’t.

“I think, it was a good point. They are a good footballing team. They are top of the league and have been scoring a lot of goals. Looking back, I thought we had the better chances, but coming away from home, I’ll take the point."

Cork City's Cian Coleman and Danu Kinsella-Bishop of UCD battling on Friday night. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Coleman, by trade a midfielder, has been impressive when asked to play in defence. The vice-captain demonstrated just how valuable his versatility is to the side, again, against UCD, by operating in the back three, and the player is happy to play anywhere for the team.

“I’m not going to say, I prefer playing one position over another. All that matters is that I’m playing. I’m happy to play anywhere, just once I’m playing."